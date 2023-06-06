Co Down YFC success at Balmoral Show

Well done to everyone who took part and congratulations to those who were placed.

Day one was kicked off with wool handling as the first competition on the YFCU agenda.

The county’s first success was for Madison Rafferty, Spa YFC who was placed first while Nicholas Dennison, Hillhall YFC was close behind finishing off in third place in the novice category. Well done to both.

Second place – Rebecca McBratney, Newtownards YFC (21-25)

Next up was the floral art finals, with many Co Down members competing for a rosette.

The challenge this year was ‘A splash of colour’ and our members really pulled out the stops with their creations.

Success began with Georgina Nelson, Annaclone and Magherally YFC snatching first place in her respective age group (12-14).

Summer Henderson, Donaghadee YFC placed second in her age group (16-18) while Sarah Douglas, Spa YFC likewise placed second in her age group (18-21).

Annaclone and Magherally YFC tug of war team

Rebecca McBratney, Newtownards YFC was also put second in her respective age group (21-25) rounding up an excellent day at Balmoral.

Well done everyone – your creations were amazing.

Day two was yet another busy day for the YFCU with machinery handling starting off the day.

Although Co Down members didn’t place, the county would like to congratulate both Jack Moore, Ballywalter YFC and Matthew Cleland, Spa YFC for taking part in the finals – what a great achievement.

Ballywalter YFC women’s tug of war team

Football was next on the agenda, with both Ballywalter YFC men's team and Spa YFC women’s team taking part.

A huge well done to both teams and congratulations to Spa YFC women’s who scored their way to second place while also being presented the fair play award. Well played everyone.

The final activity to take place was the tug of war competition where Co Down had several teams enter.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC, Hillhall YFC, Killinchy YFC and Ballywalter YFC all had teams entered into the competition.

First placed - Georgina Nelson, Annaclone and Magherally YFC (12-14)

Everyone had a great time competing with clubs across Northern Ireland.

Overall, Co Down had a great week at Balmoral Show 2023 and are already looking forward to 2024.

Co Down YFC would like to congratulate everyone who took part and to those who placed.

Second place and fair play award – Spa YFC women’s football team

Second place - Summer Henderson, Donaghadee YFC (16-18)

Hillhall YFC tug of war team