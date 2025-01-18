Dromore Farming Society holds ploughing match at Lisnasure (1859)
The following gentlemen were present on the ground during the day: David Lindsay, Esq, JP, one of the vice presidents of the society; Mr Francis Hale, Mr Robert Bodel, Mr Isaac Cowden, Mr John Munro, Moira; Mr Mark Berwick, and Mr Samuel Agnew, members of the committee; Mr William Mulligan and Mr Daniel McQaw, secretaries; and Mr Charles Arbuthnot, treasurer to the society.
The land laid out for ploughing, noted the News Letter, was “rising ground which, of course, caused it to be somewhat difficult for the horses to work in”.
The members of the committee met at nine o'clock to lay off the ground and appoint the time in which the work was to be finished.
At eleven o'clock “the several ploughs” started in good style, and proceeded with the work “in a manner which did credit to those who held the ploughs”.
The News Letter reported: “The entire ploughing was well executed within thee time specified for the performance of the work. The weather was rather unfavourable for the work, but, notwithstanding the showery state of the day, yet the whole was well carried out, and reflected credit not only on the society but upon the district with which it is connected.”
The judges were: Mr W Maule, Lisburn; Mr Jas Wilger, Hillsborough; and Mr John Agnew, Moira.
At five o'clock, several members of the society, the judges, and other gentlemen, sat down to dinner in Mr Munro's Hotel.
The dinner was served up in good style, and the entire arrangements reflected credit upon Mr Munro, the proprietor of the hotel.
The chair was occupied by Mr David Lindsay, Esq, JP, and the vice chair by Mr Robert Bodel.
The chairman said grace, and returned thanks.
The cloth having been removed, and the glasses filled, the chairman then gave “The health of Her Majesty Queen Victoria, and may her life be long”.
The toast was received with applause, and duly honoured.
The chairman then gave “The Prince Consort and the rest or the Royal family”.
The toast was drunk with applause.
The chairman next gave “The Army and Navy”. He added that he was sure it would be well received.
He said the navy had “little to do at present”, and it was to be hoped “such would long continuo to be the case”.
He remarked: “It is always well, however, to be prepared for any emergency.”
The toast was enthusiastically received.
Later during the evening the chairman gave another toast which, he felt confident “would meet with as hearty a reception” from those present as the previous toasts did. He then gave “The health of the Earl of Clanwilliam” which was greeted with much applause, and he added “The Dromore Farming Society”, of which his lordship was patron.
The toast having been warmly received and duly honoured.
Mr Robert Bodel said he had been frequently called upon to respond to the toast just drunk; but, for want of language he would rather, on that occasion, sit down.
He said: “I am a tenant on His lordship's estate, and I believe so was our worthy chairman, Mr Lindsay.”
He continued that Lord Clanwilliam was not someone who would take advantage of his tenants”.
“His lordship has as many good qualities as any other landlord in the North of Ireland.
“His lordship’s contributions towards our society are always given liberally, and without ostentation.
“I believe his lordship is about the best of landlords, and one of the worthiest. And might go farther in extolling Lord Clanwilliam, for there is not a tenant on the property who did not know what a kind and indulgent landlord his lordship is.”
The chairman then give “The Royal Agricultural Society of Ireland”.
Mr C Arbuthnot returned thanks. He said that he had been a member of the Royal Agricultural Society for nine or ten years. He said he believed it was “a society which had done more good for the country, in improving farming and farming implements”, than they could readily conceive.
He said: “It confers great benefits on the farmer of Ireland and the society has been always kind to us in this district, in sending them prize lists every year.”
