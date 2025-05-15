Editorial: A glorious sunny start to a bustling Balmoral Show

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday May 15 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The sun is shining on Balmoral – literally so. The 156th show got under way yesterday amid glorious weather. ​The forecast is good all week.

Right from the moment the gates opened yesterday morning there was a buzz in the air, with large crowds across the increasingly popular and established venue at the Maze for the first of four Balmoral show days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Politicians from across the local political spectrum, as well as a delegation of MPs from Westminster of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, visited a site that as ever is bunged with food producers from the province and sales stands and representatives of rural life.

Gavin Robinson MP, the DUP leader, told the News Letter: “I am delighted to be in Balmoral today, the first of four days showcasing all that’s positive about Northern Ireland, our rural communities, our agrifood industry, our livestock opportunity. All that’s great about this place we call home.” He said he had been talking to people from home and further afield.

There is much to see, do and experience between now and Saturday. The show’s organisers, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, have been encouraging all animal lovers and agri-enthusiasts to explore over 3,500 head of livestock at this year’s event.

Highlights today will include the crowning of the 2025 campion goat at the Solarfix NI Pig and Goat Ring this morning and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster’s new Stock Judging competition at the Cattle Lawn followed by their the tug-o-war championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow the Hackney, Private Driving and Light Trade Turnouts are the perfect match for equine enthusiasts and history buffs, featuring a traditional everyday pony and trap, whereas the Light Trade Turnouts see exhibitors showcasing various vintage carriages.