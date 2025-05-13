Farming minister says Northern Irish food 'should not be undercut by cheap American imports'

​Food from Northern Ireland should not be “undercut by cheap imports” from the US, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said.

In a speech delivered on the eve of the Balmoral Show, Mr Muir also said he was continuing to make the case to the government for a comprehensive SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) veterinary agreement between the UK and EU.

The Balmoral Show, the largest agricultural show in Northern Ireland, begins today near Lisburn.

Addressing the annual Farmers’ Club dinner held in Queen’s University Belfast, Mr Muir reiterated his opposition to proposed changes to inheritance tax.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEARA) Minister Andrew Muir: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20%.

Farmers in Northern Ireland have said they will be disproportionally affected by the changes.

Mr Muir said: “I do have to again express my bitter disappointment at the UK government’s plans to change inheritance tax.

“Let me be clear, the family farm tax is wrong, it should not proceed.”

The minister said he had been making ongoing representations to the government about the need for an SPS veterinary agreement between the UK and EU.

He said: “I have been making the case strongly to UK government ministers on this and other matters and I am quietly confident that my points are being heard.

“There is still a way to go with UK/EU negotiations but I am hopeful there will be a positive and significant outcome for agri-food.”

The minister also highlighted his representations to the government urging against concessions on agriculture in discussions with the US on trade.

He said: “Farmers in Northern Ireland produce quality food to the highest welfare standards, they should not be undercut by cheap imports from the USA or elsewhere.”

Mr Muir urged partnership working to deliver “economic and environmental sustainability” for the agri-food sector.