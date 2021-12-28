Funeral of ‘much-loved’ YFC member, William, to be held later this week

William Wright, a member of Moneymore YFC

William, from Moneymore, was the precious son of Alan and Stephney, much-loved brother of Chloe and Emma, devoted grandson of Dorothy Harris and Hazel Wright and a beloved nephew of Gary, Ivor, Colin, Merlyn, Norma, Sandra and Campbell.

In a Facebook post, Moneymore Young Farmers’ Club said members are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of much-loved club member, William.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his mum and dad, Stephney and Alan, sisters Chloe and Emma and wider family circle at this sad time,” the club added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“William was a friendly, kind and valued member of Moneymore YFC who will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“In light of this we have cancelled Monday night’s meeting.”

Sympathy has also been extended by Kingsmill Flute Band, of which William was a member, and Enniskillen True Blues L.O.L No. 217.

The funeral will be from his home, 23 Littlebridge Road, on Friday at 1.15pm to Ballygoney Presbyterian Church for service at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.