Help protect livestock and pets from 'banger menace', UUP urges community

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has called on the community to help stamp out any potential threat to farm livestock and family pets from “irresponsible thugs throwing fireworks at animals as the Hallowe’en holiday season approaches”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Carmichael, in a statement on behalf of the UUP Association, added: “The entire community, both urban and rural, needs to remain on alert because of the threat from fireworks in the countryside.

“With the Hallowe’en school break nearing this month, there still unfortunately remains the potential threat from often illegal fireworks in the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These illegal fireworks, and especially the loud banger types, still pose a considerable threat to farm livestock and family pets.

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“Indeed, we would welcome any seizures by the police of any amount of illegal fireworks which could cause injury not just to others, but also to the users.

“As a UUP association, we appeal to the community that if they have any knowledge of these types of attacks to give the information as soon as possible to the police so that these people can be brought before the courts and face the due process of the law.

“We also appeal to parents to ensure they know what their children are doing. Attacks on farm livestock are an open attack on the farmer’s livelihood and assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We never want to hear reports of harrowing scenes if the dangerous practices of hurling fireworks at animals, be they farm livestock or family pets, are not stopped.

“And it’s not just farm animals which have suffered under the threat of the so-called Banger Menace.

“In past times, too, human life was put at considerable risk when hoods threw fireworks into a church hall in neighbouring North Antrim where a youth group was meeting.

“As a community, we have a moral duty to assist the police and the courts in eradicating the threats to life and physical attacks from these Hallowe’en Hoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These individuals often get their kicks by intimidating the more vulnerable in our society. As a community, we cannot afford to wait until a flock or herd is burned alive before taking action to help the forces of law and order stamp out the Banger Menace.