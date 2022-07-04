Holstein cow catches the eye at a packed 180th Omagh Show

Showcasing the best in local agriculture, the event kicked-off on Friday with a full complement of equestrian showing classes, including ridden ponies and horses, in-hand competitions and a range of qualifiers.

Pony and horse jumping delighted the crowds on both Friday and Saturday, with the Ulster Region Grand Prix proving a highlight of the second day.

On Saturday, cattle, sheep, goats and poultry took to the rings (and cages!) at The Showgrounds, Gillygooley Road, vying for the all-important champion plaudits.

Keith Davison and Terry Mills from Millcottage Clydesdales with their prizewinning geldings. Also pictured is a representative from sponsor Equestrian Farm Feeds as well as judge John Drummond and steward Gerry Broderick

The Interbreed Dairy Champion title went to a Holstein cow owned by Jason Booth from Stewartstown, with judge Wallace Gregg describing his champion pick as a “really good dairy cow that just had the advantage over the reserve”.

Over in the beef section, it was a Limousin heifer belonging to Conor and Ryan Mulholland that caught the eye of Aberdeen man, Neil Barclay.

Mr Barclay, of the Harestone herd, selected another Limousin as his Interbreed Reserve Champion, this time a calf owned by Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge.

The Tyrone Beef Champion honour, meanwhile, went to the Elliott family’s Salers.

The Champion of Champions was much anticipated, with judge, well-known auctioneer Glyn Lucas, tapping out the Holstein cow belonging to Jason Booth – a clean sweep across the board for the Stewartstown man.

“It is a great privilege to be asked along to the 180th Omagh Show and great to see the longevity of this event,” Glyn Lucas remarked.

“These are four beautiful animals. There are two Holstein cows.

“This white Holstein is a fourth lactation cow. She moves around exceptionally well and represents the breed with a lot of class.

“The Limousin heifer, born last year, represents the breed very well with class and style.

“The Limousin calf also has a great future ahead.”

Settling on the Holstein as his Champion of Champions, Mr Lucas explained how the Dairy Champion had the edge due to her age and had “proven herself” after four calves.

The younger generation also enjoyed their time in the ring, with Keziah Shaw and her Hereford winning in the beef Young Handler section.

In the Dairy Junior Showing classes, there was stiff competition in both the under eight and over eight competitions.

In the end, it was Sarah Berry who clinched the champion title, with Oliver Booth taking the reserve champion honour.

Turning to sheep, the overall Interbreed Champion, a Texel ewe lamb owned by Martin McConville, was carefully chosen by judge Kevin Burke, from Cumbria, while reserve was awarded to a North Country Cheviot.

Young Handlers in the sheep section, qualifying for the final at Clogher Valley Show, included Zara Smyth, Castlederg; Eimear Boyd, Clogher; and Jade McCutcheon, Trillick.