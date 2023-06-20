In pictures: Newtownards YFC Father’s Day tractor run​

The tractors and lorries carried at a field at the Six Roads Ends on the edge of Bangor for a enjoyable trek around the local road.

Despite the weather starting somewhat bleak in the early morning, the run was blessed with dry weather and sunshine throughout the run.

The run helped raise important funds for Dementia NI and Prostrate Cancer.

Pictured are Newtownards YFC members Sam McCracken, Rebecca McCormick and Adam Cairns who helped out at the club's annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads. Picture: Darryl Armitage

The club which to extend their thanks to everyone who turned up to support the event.

Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage attended the event and captured these photographs and video.

Pictured at the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads, Bangor, are Fynn, Boyd, Megan Shanks-Rea from Comber. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Pictured at the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run are Edna McCormick and Rebecca McCormick. The run left from the Six Roads, Bangor for a spin around the roads. The run helped raise important funds for Dementia NI and Prostrate Cancer. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Kris and Maisie Harris from Loughries, Newtownards, came along to the ever popular Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run. The run helped raise important funds for Dementia NI and Prostrate Cancer. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Rhys McKee, Jazz and Loki the dog from Loughries, Newtownards, were happy to lend their support to Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which raised funds for Dementia NI and Prostrate Cancer. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Enjoying an ice cream at the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run is Tommy McDowell from Newtownards. Also pictured is Mo from Carson's Ice Creams, Newtownards. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Little Harrison Turnbull was fascinated by all the tractors at the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run. He is pictured with Reis Turnbull. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Kenneth and Jack Semple from Carrowdore joined the popular Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Gareth and Lucy Semple from Carrowdore joined the popular Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Jamie Cusick from Greyabbey came all the way to support the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Clifford Strain from Donaghadee and Tommy McDowell from Newtownards enjoy a chat at the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Cotton man Norman Townley lent his support to the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Pictured are Newtownards YFC members Joy Shepherd, Jane Patton and Jordan Shanks ahead of the start of the Co Down club's annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends for a spin around the roads. The run helped raise important funds for Dementia NI and Prostrate Cancer. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Donaghadee man Norman Andrews joined the ever popular Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Pictured at the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run are Kris Harris and Raymond and Rhys McKee from Loughries, Newtownards. The run helped raise important funds for Dementia NI and Prostrate Cancer. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Roy Cromie from Comber was happy to lend his support to Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which raised funds for Dementia NI and Prostrate Cancer. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Pictured at the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends is Jimmy Bowman from Comber. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Pictured at the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends is Andrew Lemon from Kircubbin. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Robbie Hadden and Robert Pagan, both from Carrowdore, joined the popular Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Ken Crawford from Donaghadee came along to support the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

The Crawford and Knowles families from Donaghadee lent their support to the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Jackie Woods from Kircubbin came all the way to support the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Ballyhay man Alistair Carson lent his support to the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Carrowdore man Raymond McCormick joined the popular Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run which left from a field at the Six Roads Ends. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Rhys and Raymond McKee from Loughries, Newtownards, were happy to lend their support to the Newtownards YFC annual Father's Day Tractor run. Picture: Darryl Armitage