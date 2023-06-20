In pictures: Newtownards YFC Father’s Day tractor run​

The tractors and lorries carried at a field at the Six Roads Ends on the edge of Bangor for a enjoyable trek around the local road.
Despite the weather starting somewhat bleak in the early morning, the run was blessed with dry weather and sunshine throughout the run.
The run helped raise important funds for Dementia NI and Prostrate Cancer.
The club which to extend their thanks to everyone who turned up to support the event.
Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage attended the event and captured these photographs and video.