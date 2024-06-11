Moycraig YFC enjoy success at Balmoral
Moycraig YFC’s men’s tug of war team came third at Balmoral Show 2024.
And for the first year Moycraig YFC’s ladies tug of war team came second at Ballymoney Show 2024. The team consisted of Megan Creith, Lois McCurdy, Sammy Irons, Jennifer Devlin, Ellie Henry, Rachel Smith and Courtney McMullan.
The club will be holding their annual barbecue on Saturday 6th July 2024 at Limepark playing fields in Armoy. The theme for this year’s event is White Lies. Over 18s only. £10 per ticket. ID is required. To order tickets please contact Moycraig’s club secretary Courtney or message the club’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Moycraig YFC will also holding a treasure hunt on Tuesday 18th June. Meeting at Mosside Church car park at 7pm.