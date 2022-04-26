New app to help out visitors to 153rd Balmoral Show

The app is a handy pocket tool to help guide you on your visit around the show featuring trade stands and key attractions.

To stop people missing out on the action, it also features the show timetable of events across the action packed four days.

Users will also be able to live stream action from the Main Arena and Sheep Shearing Fold as well as highlights from the Cattle Rings and Horse Rings.

Pictured above launching the app is Vickie White of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

The app is now available for download on Apple Store and Google Play. Simply search for ‘Balmoral Show’ and download.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday, May 11 to Saturday, May 14.

A scaled-down version of the biggest event on the agricultural calendar took place last September, but the 153rd show promises a return to normality, able to accommodate crowds of 120,000 over four days.

All tickets must be purchased online or through the app.

Early Bird tickets will be available until Tuesday, May 10. To purchase tickets to the show, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk.