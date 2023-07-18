The Charolais classes were expertly judged by Colin Wight of the Carwood Herd, who noted there was a particularly strong showing of females with a good number cows and calves this year.

Thanks go to Adam Henson for kindly presenting the award for our Class 42 winner, and our stewards, David Benson, Tracey Nicoll, and Rebecca Hitchen for their greatly appreciated assistance with the classes throughout the day.

Thanks also to Kirsty Sloan of Robert Smith Photography for the livestream commentary.

Marne Sweetpea at the Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: CATHERINE MACGREGOR

The Great Yorkshire Show would not be the Great Yorkshire for many Charolais breeders without the hard work and hospitality of Lindsey Atkinson and team.

The highlight of the show was two-year-old Marne Sweetpea, bred and exhibited by R Tremayne and Nichola Osgood of Cranbrook, Kent.

A promising heifer who went on to win the junior female champion and overall female champion titles, as well as the overall charolais championship.

Sweetpea was sired by Whitecliffe Orwell, a son of 18,000gns Thrunton Fairfax, and her dam, Marne Maackia, was sired by the 2016 Royal Cornwall Show supreme champion, Marne Gucci.

Overall championship cows at the Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: CATHERINE MACGREGOR

Taking reserve charolais champion and overall male champion for the day was three-year-old bull, Tonley Ranald, exhibited by Brailes Livestock of Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire.

Bred by N A Wattie of Alford, Aberdeenshire, Ranald’s breeding includes notable names in his lineage, being sired by the 30,000gns Silver Joss, and his dam Tonley Nancy is a daughter of the 12,000gns Caylers Hustler.

In reserve for female champion was Teme Stardust, a two-year-old heifer bred by Mr V A S Corbett of Knighton, Powys.

Stardust was sired by the 70,000gns Barnsford Ferny, and her dam, Teme Magnolia achieved breed champion at the Royal Welsh Show in 2018.

Female championship cattle at the Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: CATHERINE MACGREGOR

The day’s reserve junior female champion was 22-month-old, Gower Sequin, exhibited by Brailes Livestock of Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire and bred by Mr R J B and Mrs A M Tucker of Swansea, West Glamorgan.

This young heifer was sired by the French AI bull and 2016 Paris Champion, Hatenon, with her dam, Gower Insignia, being a daughter of the popular AI bull Goldies Eddy.

Gilleard Toronto took the titles for reserve male champion and junior male champion, a 16-month-old bull exhibited by Mr S C Gilleard in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

This young bull was sired by Tophill Oscar, and out of dam Gilleard Nadine, who was sired by Logan Leonardo.

Interbreed champions group of four. Picture: CATHERINE MACGREGOR

Finally, the show’s reserve junior male champion was achieved by Marwood Trigger, a one-year-old bull bred and exhibited by R A and J Blyth.

Trigger was sired by Marwood Odin, a son of the 16,000gns Balthayock Lineup, and his dam, Marwood Lucile, was sired by the 22,000gns Burradon Goldenballs.

The next day, the Charolais team of four went on to achieve the interbreed group championship with Tonley Ranald – Brailes Livestock, Harestone Rapunzel – Mr S R Mitchell, Marne Sweetpea – Mr R T Tremayne, and Teme Stardust – Mr V A S Corbett. Thanks go to Paula Jessop for sharing the video of our winning team.

Congratulations and thanks go to all the exhibitors for their hard work as their efforts make the Charolais national show a shining representation of the breed.

All results:

Class 42 - Heifer, born on or after 1st April 2022

Junior championship at the Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: CATHERINE MACGREGOR

1st – Messrs Davies Ltd – Sportsmans Teal – s. Maerdy Newman

2nd – Mr R McNeill – Ravensworth Tara – s. Vald'or-Ra

3rd – D A and S M Miller – Crookdake Tinkerbell – s. Sportsmans Linesman

4th – Brailes Livestock – Skysea Tickle – s. Foxacre Memnon

5th – D A and S M Miller – Crookdake Treasure – s. Sportsmans Linesman

6th – Mr A Brown – Ellerton Tulip – s. Allanfauld Neptune

7th – Mr A Brown – Ellerton Terwyn – s. Harestone Hercules

8th – T and D Harrison – Keadyview Treasa – s. Maerdy Obama

9th – Mr J Wainwright – Rogans Toto – s. Maerdy Hasse

Class 43 - Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2022 and before 31 March 2022

1st – Mr V A S Corbett – Teme Totty – s. Clenagh Lyle

2nd – Messrs R and C Retties – Retties Tiffany – s. Balmyle Jasper

3rd – Mr S C Gilleard – Gilleard Tuttifrutti – s. Tophill Oscar

4th – Mr H R Wood – Woodline Tiffany – s. Davally Illusion

Class 44 - Heifer, born on or after 1st July 2021 and before 31 December 2021

1st – Mr R T Tremayne – Marne Sweetpea – s. Whitecliffe Orwell

2nd – Brailes Livestock – Gower Sequin – s. Hatenon

3rd – Mr T A Atkinson – Goldstar Saoirse – s. Goldstar Echo

4th – Mrs P J Jessops – Goldstar Sunshine – s. Goldstar Echo

Class 45 - Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2021 and before 30 June 2021

1st – Mr V A S Corbett – Teme Stardust – s. Barnsford Ferny

2nd – D A and S Miller – Crookdake Sunrise – s. Sporstmans Linesman

3rd – Mr S C Gilleard – Gilleard Savannah – s. Tophill Oscar

4th – Mr T A Atkinson – Goldstar Sally – s. Infidele

5th – Brailes Livestock – Skysea Serenade – s. Foxacre Memnon

6th – D A and S Miller – Crookdake Serena – s. Sportsmans Linesman

Class 46 - Cow, in-calf or in-milk, born on or before 31st December 2020

1st – Mr P D Stubbs – Newlogie Royaleclipse (ET) – s. Newlogie Nobel

2nd – Mr S R Mitchell – Harestone Rapunzel – Harestone Nano

3rd – Mrs P J Jessops – Harestone Royallady – s. Maerdy Newman

4th – Mr H R Wood – Woodline Pollyanna – s. Wansford Magnus

5th – Brailes Livestock – Bassett Orange – s. Whitecliffe Lacroix

6th – Mr D Russell – Airthmains Rosie – s. Thrunton Lachlan

Class 47 - Bull, born on or after 1st April 2022

1st – Mr N A Blyth – Marwood Trigger – s. Marwood Odin

2nd – Mr N A Blyth – Marwood Tornado – s. Marwood Odin

Class 48 - Bull, born on or after 1st July 2021 and before 31st March 2022

1st – Mr S C Gilleard – Gilleard Toronto – s. Tophill Oscar

2nd – Mr D Russell – Airthmains Torpedo – s. Mowbraypark Torpedo

3rd – Miss S T Turner – Brampton Tupac – s. Border Jamboree

4th – Miss S T Turner – Brampton Thunder – s. Maerdy Orpheus

Class 49 - Bull, born on or before 30st June 2021

1st – Brailes Livestock – Tonley Ranald – s. Silver Joss

Class 50 - Group of three animals

1st – Brailes Livestock

2nd – Miller D A and S

Class 51 - Pair of animals

1st – Brailes Livestock

2nd – Miller D A and S

3rd – Mrs P J Jessops

Interbreed championship – Group of four animals

1st – British Charolais Team

Tonley Ranald - Brailes Livestock

Harestone Rapunzel - Mr S R Mitchell

Marne Sweetpea - Mr R T Tremayne

Teme Stardust - Mr V A S Corbett