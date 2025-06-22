Templepark Texel clinches Texel Champion at Saintfield Show
The Saintfield Show Texel Champion was the Judges favourite from James Herdman’s Templepark Flock, HKP2402598. She is a Strathbogie Gaffer daughter out of a homebred dam by Templepark Candy Crush. Gaffer is a son of 28K Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants who was second placed Sire of the Year for a 2022-born sire.
Claiming Mr Branagan’s Reserve Champion was Jack Walmsley White Water Farm, with his ewe lamb exhibit, WXX2500603. She is a Haymount Fancy That daughter out of an Import dam by Garngour Fly Half II, not on her first outing and keeping up the trend for collecting rosettes this show season.
Saintfield Show saw the presentation of the Galloway & MacLeod Special Prize for an Aged Ram with Jacob Henry claiming this one with MUC2201998, Blue Gates Freedom. He is an Annakisha Edan son out of a Drumgooland Aga Khan sired dam.
Saintfield Show Results 2025
Judge- Eugene Branagan
Aged Ram - 1 J Henry
Shearling Ram - 1 Jack Walmsley, 2 James Herdman, 3 Jacob Henry, 4 Daniel Fitzsimmons, 5 Daniel Fitzsimmons, 6 Mike Reynolds.
Ewe any age having reared a lamb 2025 - 1 James Herdman, 2 Jack Walmsley, 3 J Vance & L Gabbey, 4 Jacob Henry.
Shearling Ewe - 1 James Herdman, 2 James Herdman, 3 J Vance & L Gabbey.
Ewe Lamb - 1 Jack Walmsley, 2 Jack Walmsley, 3 J Vance & L Gabbey, 4 James Herdman, 5 Jacob Henry, 6 Ross Chambers, 7 James Herdman
Ram Lamb - 1 Aiden Casement, 2 James Herdman, 3 James Herdman, 4 Aiden Casement, 5 Jacob Henry.
Pair of Texel Shearling Ewes - 1 James Herdman
Champion: James Herdman Templepark Flock, with Shearling Ewe
Res Champion: Jack Walmsley White Water Farm, with Ewe Lamb
Galloway & MacLeod Special Aged Ram: Jacob Henry Federnagh Flock with Blue Gates Freedom