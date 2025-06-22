Templepark Texel clinches Texel Champion at Saintfield Show

NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s had the opportunity of enjoying the sunshine at their annual outing to Saintfield Show on Saturday as part of the Clubs Galloway & MacLeod Show Flock of the Year Competition. James Herdman Templepark Flock clinched the Texel Champion with his Shearling Ewe exhibit. Judge for the day was Eugene Branagan Largy Flock.

The Saintfield Show Texel Champion was the Judges favourite from James Herdman’s Templepark Flock, HKP2402598. She is a Strathbogie Gaffer daughter out of a homebred dam by Templepark Candy Crush. Gaffer is a son of 28K Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants who was second placed Sire of the Year for a 2022-born sire.

Claiming Mr Branagan’s Reserve Champion was Jack Walmsley White Water Farm, with his ewe lamb exhibit, WXX2500603. She is a Haymount Fancy That daughter out of an Import dam by Garngour Fly Half II, not on her first outing and keeping up the trend for collecting rosettes this show season.

Saintfield Show saw the presentation of the Galloway & MacLeod Special Prize for an Aged Ram with Jacob Henry claiming this one with MUC2201998, Blue Gates Freedom. He is an Annakisha Edan son out of a Drumgooland Aga Khan sired dam.

Jack Walmsley White Water Farm with the Reserve Champion Texel. Also pictured is Judge Eugene Branagan

Saintfield Show Results 2025

Judge- Eugene Branagan

Aged Ram - 1 J Henry

Shearling Ram - 1 Jack Walmsley, 2 James Herdman, 3 Jacob Henry, 4 Daniel Fitzsimmons, 5 Daniel Fitzsimmons, 6 Mike Reynolds.

The Special Prize Aged Ram from Jacob Henry Federnagh Texels with judge Eugene Branagan

Ewe any age having reared a lamb 2025 - 1 James Herdman, 2 Jack Walmsley, 3 J Vance & L Gabbey, 4 Jacob Henry.

Shearling Ewe - 1 James Herdman, 2 James Herdman, 3 J Vance & L Gabbey.

Ewe Lamb - 1 Jack Walmsley, 2 Jack Walmsley, 3 J Vance & L Gabbey, 4 James Herdman, 5 Jacob Henry, 6 Ross Chambers, 7 James Herdman

Ram Lamb - 1 Aiden Casement, 2 James Herdman, 3 James Herdman, 4 Aiden Casement, 5 Jacob Henry.

Judge Eugene Branagan with the Texel Champion from James Herdman Templepark Flock at Saintfield Show

Pair of Texel Shearling Ewes - 1 James Herdman

Champion: James Herdman Templepark Flock, with Shearling Ewe

Res Champion: Jack Walmsley White Water Farm, with Ewe Lamb