This Farming Life is returning with a new series

And, you won’t have long to wait for the second episode of series five, as it will air the next night, 24 November also at 8pm.

The documentary series will follow six farming families in some of Scotland’s most stunning and remote landscapes.

This Farming Life documents the highs and lows of the farming families over the course of a year.

Emma and Ewan are leaving Fallowlees Farm in Northuberland. Image: BBC

The series will begin in early spring and see some of the farmers gearing up for lambing, the busiest weeks of their year!

Popular Northumberland couple, Emma and Ewan, will be making the move to their new farm on the Isle of Bute, just off Scotland’s west coast.

The couple found their ‘forever farm’ at the end of the last series and viewers will see the pair rounding up their livestock as they prepare to leave Fallowlees Farm for good.

There is plenty of drama ahead of the move – one of their calves falls into a swollen river and there’s an unexpected birth the night before they leave!

On the outskirts of Stranraer, 63-year-old dairy farmer Andy Love is getting ready to hand over the business to his daughter Kayleigh.

She is full of bold new ideas and, with her dad’s blessing, Kayleigh starts maximising the dairy’s earning potential by bringing a large part of the business in-house.

Meanwhile, Kayleigh’s husband Rab is undergoing chemotherapy for bowel cancer, and the couple’s restaurant has been badly hit by the Covid-19 restrictions.

On Orkney, fourth-generation farmer Sean Cursiter has always dreamed of running his own farm. He is full of ideas and energy, but his dad Michael and his uncle Martin co-own the family farm, and neither have plans to retire any time soon!

For now, Sean works full time alongside them, with his youth and energy providing a welcome addition, especially during lambing season.

When the family’s bumper lambing season is in full swing, Sean’s sister and her three young children arrive to help lamb over 1,000 ewes.

Meanwhile, Sean’s expertise is in demand as they deal with a ewe who struggles with a complicated birth.