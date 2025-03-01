Top price of 360 guineas pad for Hereford bull at Derry show and sale (1970)

A top price of 360 guineas was paid for a first prize Hereford bull at the North-West of Ireland Agricultural Society’s spring show and sale, which was held at Londonderry during this week in March 1970, reported Farming Life.

The bull had been exhibited by Mr James Faith, of Killylane, Eglinton, and purchased by Mr H Acheson, of Coleraine.

Shorthorns were also in brisk demand, the top breed price of 290 guineas being paid by the Ministry of Agriculture for a bull exhibited by Mr W H Doonan, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh.

The highest price for an Aberdeen Angus was 215 guineas for the champion.

Leading prices at the show and sale were as follows:

Herefords – Killylane Hopeful (James Faith, Eglinton) to H Acheson, Coleraine, 360 guineas. Curraghroe Viking (John Armstrong, Trillick), to W B Nicholl, Donemana, 290gns; Ballaghmeed Emblem (John Bulfin, Clogher), to A Nelson, Castlederg, 290gns. Baytown Demesne (J D Moses, Limavady) to K A Steele, Drumahoe, 285gns; Erne Deck Master (W J Latimer, Trillick) to L Faulkner, Cookstown, 265gns; Myroe Doddy (J D Moses) to E Cassidy, Derrylinn, 265gns. The Laurels Nero (J D Moses) to M H Morrison, Bellarena; Heathmount Prince (W T McKinney, Ballinahone, Maghera) to J McKinney, Ardmore, 250gns; Shanmullagh Buster (J W Henderson, Trillick) to Peter Keebler, Fivemiletown, 240gns; Ryan Dingbat (John Brown, Trillick) to A Gallagher, Newtownstewart, 240gns. Cranagh Vanguard (Hugh O'Kane, Cranagh) to R McCrea, Bready, 235gns; Elaghmore Dusty (W Burns, Buncrana Road, Derry) to D Woods, Tempo, 235gns; Whitefalls Major (T Workman, Garvagh) to S Nummey, Newry, 235gns; Lismoyle Bounty 32nd (H G and R W Bolton, Swatragh) to A Linton, Killyleagh, 235; Lismoyle Bounty 30th (H G and R W Bolton) to W Harkin, Drumahoe, 230gns; Beechmount Dandy (Loftus Lucy, Enniskillen) to J McClelland, Dungiven, 230gns; Keenogue Prince (Guy Percival Lloyd, Trillick) to J K Bryson, Eglinton, 225gns; Clover Lexpatrick (Harry Morrow, Cookstown) to H Stanley, Claudy, 225gns;

Ardkill Rind (John Brown, Trillick) to S Cully, Newry, 225gns; Cullenhill Dictator (Albert Lucy, Enniskillen) to E N Senderson, Monea, 225gns; Breezemount Baronet (T Workman, Garvagh) to G Caskey, Limavady, 225gns; Kirlish Pride (W Richmond, Enniskillen) to T Caskey, Limavady, 225gns; Lynnstown Dudley (John Brown, Ballycastle) to J Lynch, Donemana, 220gns; Carraback Goliath (W Richmond, Enniskillen) to J Magee, Urney, 215gns; Bellaghy Admiral (John Adams, Bellaghy) to R Smith, Mosside, 210gns; Lettergull Concorde (A and W McConnell, St Johnstone, Co Donegal) to J Warnock Cookstown, 210gns; Myroe Dingle (J D Moses, Limavady) to H Collon, Omagh, 210gns; Killylane Emperor (James Faith, Eglinton) to T Kennery, Claudy, 210gns; Kilbracken Doxoe (David Jamison, Trillick) to W Rutledge, Tempo, 210gns; Brookpark Hero (J Parsons, Brookeborough) to J McFarland, Newtownstewart, 205gns; Crosh Sandy (Mrs Olive Wauchob, Newtownstewart) to J Graham, Newtownstewart, 205gns.

Shorthorns – Derryliss Sunbeam (W H Doonan, Lisnaskea) to Ministry of Agriculture, 290gns; Aughaboy Waterloo Lad, (Patrick McAllister, Glenarm) to H Cunningham, Coleraine, 245gns; Caulfield White Prince (S J Kelly, Castlecaulfield) to J Buchanan, 240gns.

Aberdeen Angus – Burgess II of Ballynagowan (Mrs Doreen Mills, Clogher) to G Taylor, Armagh, 215gns.

Special awards - Silver Medal for the best pedigree Hereford animal exhibited by a member of the Irish Hereford Breeders' Association was presented to J D Moses, Myroe, Limavady for his Baytown Demesne.

Best group of three bulls, J D Moses.

Silver tankard for the best Aberdeen Angus bull, Mrs Doreen Mills, Ballynagowan, Clogher, Burgess 2nd of Ballynagowan.

Beat double dairy bull, Samuel Kelly, Moohan, Castlecaulfield, Castlecaulfield White Prince.

Top prices for pigs at the North-West show was 82 guineas which was paid by Mr R Overend of Bellaghy, for a Landrace boar which had been exhibited by Mr Robert Alexander of Tarlim, Omagh, Co Tyrone.