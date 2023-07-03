News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Tractor run in Craigantlet Hills raises much needed funds for Connor Woods

A charity tractor run has been held in the Craigantlet Hills on Friday 30th June, to support the rehabilitation of Connor Woods who was left paralysed after a fall last summer.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

A phenomenal 287 tractors took part in the run which started and ended in the Craigantlet Hills in support of Connor Woods, aged 22, whose life changed dramatically after a sudden incident in the summer of 2022.

Speaking after attending the event, North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said: “It was fantastic to see the incredible level of support for Connor on Friday evening, with so many tractors and vehicles winding their way through a well organised route over roads, lanes and fields within the Craigantlet Hills, with many spectators lining the route along the way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The event was organised by family and friends of Connor, and the Galway family who have farmed in Craigantlet for many years, and the evening concluded with a barbecue and auction.”

Connor Woods (centre) with friends and family including his mum Mrs Woods, Jack Galway, Henry Crosslé, Councillor Davy Kerr, Stephen Dunne MLA, Colin and Linda McKee, Mr and Mrs Sam Brown, Isaac McKee and Andrew Dunne. Picture: Stephen DunneConnor Woods (centre) with friends and family including his mum Mrs Woods, Jack Galway, Henry Crosslé, Councillor Davy Kerr, Stephen Dunne MLA, Colin and Linda McKee, Mr and Mrs Sam Brown, Isaac McKee and Andrew Dunne. Picture: Stephen Dunne
Connor Woods (centre) with friends and family including his mum Mrs Woods, Jack Galway, Henry Crosslé, Councillor Davy Kerr, Stephen Dunne MLA, Colin and Linda McKee, Mr and Mrs Sam Brown, Isaac McKee and Andrew Dunne. Picture: Stephen Dunne
Most Popular

Dunne added: “A special thank you goes to Mr Henry Crosslé, and the dedicated committee members, as well as McKee’s Farm Shop and Old Manor Mill, for sponsoring the event. I have no doubt that this event which was supported by so many from right across Co Down, will have been a real boost to Connor who has showed great courage since the incident last year, and will help him on his journey towards rehabilitation and independence.

“An event like this always demonstrates the positive community spirit which was so clearly evident on Friday evening within this part of Co Down.”

Some of the tractors following the tractor run. Picture: Stephen DunneSome of the tractors following the tractor run. Picture: Stephen Dunne
Some of the tractors following the tractor run. Picture: Stephen Dunne
North Down MLA Stephen Dunne and Councillor Davy Kerr supporting the event. Picture: Stephen DunneNorth Down MLA Stephen Dunne and Councillor Davy Kerr supporting the event. Picture: Stephen Dunne
North Down MLA Stephen Dunne and Councillor Davy Kerr supporting the event. Picture: Stephen Dunne
Isobelle Cooke taking part in the tractor run in one of her families famous Muir-Hill Tractors. Picture: Stephen DunneIsobelle Cooke taking part in the tractor run in one of her families famous Muir-Hill Tractors. Picture: Stephen Dunne
Isobelle Cooke taking part in the tractor run in one of her families famous Muir-Hill Tractors. Picture: Stephen Dunne
Related topics:DUP