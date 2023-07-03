Tractor run in Craigantlet Hills raises much needed funds for Connor Woods

A phenomenal 287 tractors took part in the run which started and ended in the Craigantlet Hills in support of Connor Woods, aged 22, whose life changed dramatically after a sudden incident in the summer of 2022.

Speaking after attending the event, North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said: “It was fantastic to see the incredible level of support for Connor on Friday evening, with so many tractors and vehicles winding their way through a well organised route over roads, lanes and fields within the Craigantlet Hills, with many spectators lining the route along the way.

“The event was organised by family and friends of Connor, and the Galway family who have farmed in Craigantlet for many years, and the evening concluded with a barbecue and auction.”

Connor Woods (centre) with friends and family including his mum Mrs Woods, Jack Galway, Henry Crosslé, Councillor Davy Kerr, Stephen Dunne MLA, Colin and Linda McKee, Mr and Mrs Sam Brown, Isaac McKee and Andrew Dunne. Picture: Stephen Dunne

Dunne added: “A special thank you goes to Mr Henry Crosslé, and the dedicated committee members, as well as McKee’s Farm Shop and Old Manor Mill, for sponsoring the event. I have no doubt that this event which was supported by so many from right across Co Down, will have been a real boost to Connor who has showed great courage since the incident last year, and will help him on his journey towards rehabilitation and independence.

“An event like this always demonstrates the positive community spirit which was so clearly evident on Friday evening within this part of Co Down.”

Some of the tractors following the tractor run. Picture: Stephen Dunne

North Down MLA Stephen Dunne and Councillor Davy Kerr supporting the event. Picture: Stephen Dunne