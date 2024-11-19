Watch: Moment farmer Lorraine Killen gets rip-roaring standing ovation for her speech at anti-farm tax rally
This is the moment when the 4,000-plus attendees at last night’s farmers’ rally burst into applause and got to their feet in support of Lorraine Killen.
A 35-year-old dairy farmer from Newbuildings, she was one of the speakers at the Eikon Centre protest against the government’s new 20% inheritance tax for farms.
You can read our full report of the night’s proceedings here at this link.
