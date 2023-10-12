Watch: Ploughing gets underway at 106th Killead Ploughing Society Match
The 106th Killead Ploughing Society Match was held last week in fields just outside Muckamore, Co Antrim.
The land had been kindly granted by the Bingham family of Hillcrest Road, Muckamore.
While conditions were somewhat challenging under foot the competitors pressed on with the ploughing.
Farming Life's Darryl Armitage made the trip up to Muckamore to capture some videos from the match.
