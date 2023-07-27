News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Watch: Portglenone Enterprise Group Ltd Cavalcade Road Run 2023

The Portglenone Enterprise Group Ltd Cavalcade Road Run 2023, part of The Big Splash Festival being hosted in the Co Antrim village, was a great success, despite the overcast weather.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The cavalcade left from the Hawthorne Inn on the Kilrea Road before travelling along the route which led to Portglenone Marina.

Our thanks to John Nicholl who has kindly allowed Farming Life to share his video online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Share your videos from the local shows, tractor and vintage runs etc with Farming Life, email them to [email protected].