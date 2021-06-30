Art Competition success story for three Loreto College artists

The three students won vouchers for themselves and money for the school.

The award-winning Loreto artists were: Grace McConnell Year 12 - £250, Amelie Millar Year 10 - £250, Jayla Harrison Year 10 - £50. Additional money was awarded to the Loreto Art Department, bringing the total to £1000. Head of Art, Mrs Michelle McGill, paid tribute to the students, while both Mrs McGill and her colleague Miss O’Brien were congratulated by Miss Belinda Toner, College Principal.

Prizewinning Loreto College artists and their teachers with Unison representatives following the Everyone Deserves a Lunch/ Free School Meals competition

