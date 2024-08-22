Banbridge Academy reports that 98% of its GCSE students have achieved at least seven pass grades
The academy says 98% of students achieved at least seven GCSE passes including English and Mathematics, which the school described in a statement as "truly impressive results".
Furthermore, 59.3% of all GCSE entries resulted in A grades or higher, and when B grades are included, this figure rises to 82.3% of all entries. Seven pupils obtained at least 9 or ten A* grades:
At Campbell College 160 GCSE pupils opened their results to reveal a 10% increase in grades of A or above compared to 2019.
The college also saw 36% of exams resulting in A grades or above, compared to 26% in 2019. Grades of A*to B figures were also significantly higher, at 61% compared to 51% in 2019. The overall pass rate at Campbell has also risen to 92.4%, from 88% in 2019. Twelve students achieved a full house of A*/A grades.
Headmaster Mr Robert Robinson said: “An increase of 10% across the top grades is fantastic and a testament to a huge amount of hard work not least by the boys but also by teachers and with the support of parents and guardians.”
Meanwhile, Lisburn accountancy firm Exchange Accountants issued a statement today saying it continues to offer apprenticeships as an alternative to the university route to a successful career. Director Conor Walls said: “In today's rapidly evolving job market, aspiring accountants are finding that apprenticeships in accountancy are emerging as a compelling alternative – without student debt.”
The Department of Economy says that 14,000 people aged 16-24 were not in education, employment or training (NEETs) from April to June this year.
