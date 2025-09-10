Co Antrim mum appeals for transport to enable her disabled son get to Queen's to start dream degree

A desperate Co Antrim mum is pleading with a taxi provider to help her disabled son get to university so he can study his dream degree.

Joanne Stephenson, from Stoneyford, said her 19-year-old son Charley could now be denied the opportunity to go to Queen’s to study Zoology because he can't secure a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) taxi.

Joanne – a mum-of-three – said she and her son have tried contacting several taxi companies over recent weeks – to no avail.

Joanne said her son Charley was born with multiple congenital abnormalities – and had major surgeries in that first year, due to a rare condition called arthrogryposis,.

Joanne Stephenson and her son Charley

According to NHS Choices, arthrogryposis, is characterised by multiple joint contractures present at birth.

Joanne said: ‘It’s been a nightmare getting transport for Charley after he worked so hard to get where he is – and time is literally running out.

‘Charley is supposed to start this Monday.

‘He’s due day surgery the following week, hence securing a wheelchair taxi was vital as he won’t be able to weight bear on his left foot for six weeks’.

Charley Stephenson

Adding how ‘proud’ she is of her son, Joanne added that neither she or her son wanted to go public with their fight to secure transport, but they hope ‘it is worth it’.

Joanne says she's feeling heartbroken for Charley as it is looking more likely he will need to defer his course a year.

She said they have contacted local MLA’s about their problem but ‘as yet no resolution’.

She added: ‘It feels as if life is saying that because you're disabled you can't get the ordinary bus, so you don't get the next step of your education by choice’.