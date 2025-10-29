First Grasp Course Kicks Off With 14 Participants Commencing Passive House Design Training

The innovative GRASP programme, led by South West College and partners, has officially commenced its first training course with 14 professionals from across a mix of industries beginning the Passive House Design module. This marks an important milestone in the delivery of the €9.8 million GRASP initiative, which is tackling the green skills shortage in the cross-border construction sector by providing cutting-edge training in sustainable building practices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GRASP programme (GReen Accelerator Skills Programme) is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Participants bring a breadth of expertise from housing, architecture, and construction sectors, underlining the importance of cross-industry collaboration in advancing green skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering approximately 50 funded Green Skills programmes aligned to the specific needs of the construction sector, GRASP provides a comprehensive suite of training opportunities. These include Domestic Retrofit, Passive House Design, Air Source Heat Pump Installation & Maintenance, Photovoltaic Systems Management, and Digital Construction Technology ensuring that professionals are equipped with the breadth of skills required to future-proof the sector.

Nigel Murray, Sarah Devlin, Siobhan Ferguson and Jonathan Greig

Sarah Devlin, Technical Project Manager at NIHE, said: “Joining the GRASP programme and beginning the Passive House Design course is a real opportunity to deepen my knowledge in sustainable housing solutions. It’s clear that the skills we’re developing here will be essential in shaping the future of energy-efficient homes across Northern Ireland.”

Jonathan Greig, Associate at Hamilton Architects, added: "As an architect, I am witnessing first-hand the growing demand for sustainable design. This course provides me with the practical skills and knowledge to confidently advise clients and integrate Passive House principles into future projects, contributing to a reduction in the environmental footprint of the built environment."

Nigel Murray, Architect at Farren Architects, commented: “The GRASP programme is hugely beneficial for professionals who want to future-proof their expertise. Passive House Design is a tried and tested approach to address a buildings energy use and create quality internal environments, and this training is equipping us to lead the way in delivering more sustainable buildings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the course launch, Siobhan Ferguson, GRASP Programme Development and Delivery Manager at South West College, said: “We are delighted to see the first GRASP course underway. This is the start of an ambitious programme that will upskill professionals and businesses across the sector. The enthusiasm and diversity of participants in this first cohort demonstrate the demand for green skills and the potential for real impact on both sides of the border.”