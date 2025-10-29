First Grasp Course Kicks Off With 14 Participants Commencing Passive House Design Training
The GRASP programme (GReen Accelerator Skills Programme) is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).
Participants bring a breadth of expertise from housing, architecture, and construction sectors, underlining the importance of cross-industry collaboration in advancing green skills.
Offering approximately 50 funded Green Skills programmes aligned to the specific needs of the construction sector, GRASP provides a comprehensive suite of training opportunities. These include Domestic Retrofit, Passive House Design, Air Source Heat Pump Installation & Maintenance, Photovoltaic Systems Management, and Digital Construction Technology ensuring that professionals are equipped with the breadth of skills required to future-proof the sector.
Sarah Devlin, Technical Project Manager at NIHE, said: “Joining the GRASP programme and beginning the Passive House Design course is a real opportunity to deepen my knowledge in sustainable housing solutions. It’s clear that the skills we’re developing here will be essential in shaping the future of energy-efficient homes across Northern Ireland.”
Jonathan Greig, Associate at Hamilton Architects, added: "As an architect, I am witnessing first-hand the growing demand for sustainable design. This course provides me with the practical skills and knowledge to confidently advise clients and integrate Passive House principles into future projects, contributing to a reduction in the environmental footprint of the built environment."
Nigel Murray, Architect at Farren Architects, commented: “The GRASP programme is hugely beneficial for professionals who want to future-proof their expertise. Passive House Design is a tried and tested approach to address a buildings energy use and create quality internal environments, and this training is equipping us to lead the way in delivering more sustainable buildings.”
Speaking at the course launch, Siobhan Ferguson, GRASP Programme Development and Delivery Manager at South West College, said: “We are delighted to see the first GRASP course underway. This is the start of an ambitious programme that will upskill professionals and businesses across the sector. The enthusiasm and diversity of participants in this first cohort demonstrate the demand for green skills and the potential for real impact on both sides of the border.”
GRASP aims to deliver accredited training across the North of Ireland and the Border counties in areas such as Passive House Design, Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB), Retrofitting etc. ensuring that the construction workforce is equipped to meet the challenges of the green transition.