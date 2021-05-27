Forest school fun for NI kids this summer

HOLISTIC KIDZ Northern Ireland's leading outdoor forest school has announced the launch of two new summer camp locations and the creation of 16 new jobs.

The popular Holistic Kidz Forest Adventure Camp has been based in Barnett Demesne in Belfast since 2019 and due to increased levels of demand, it has added forest schools in Crawfordsburn Country Park in Helen’s Bay and Portglenone Forest Park in Ballymena.

The Holistic Kidz Summer Camp, which takes place weekly between July 5 and August 27, promises lots of action packed fun and adventure for children aged four to 12 including forest trekking, stream trails, tepee building, tree swinging, mud bath jumping, holistic arts & crafts, nature assault courses, mudslide adventures, a weekly Pizza Co. campfire party and Friday prize giving.

Colette McCartney, Founder of Holistic Kidz said: “We are delighted to launch our 2021 Summer Forest Camp with the addition of two new forest schools which means even more children across Northern Ireland can have fun in the great outdoors and get in more green time rather than screen time. To support this growth, we have employed 16 Forest School Camp Coaches who are all highly skilled and talented within their unique areas of expertise and our teams include teachers, medical students, scout and youth leaders and an Olympic athlete, who all bring their passion, drive and creativity to Holistic Kidz and are ready and raring to deliver the most exciting summer camp experience across Northern Ireland this summer.”

“Scandinavian countries are ranked the healthiest and happiest in the world and one of the reasons behind this is that from a young age children are taught outdoors in all weather conditions. Our three forest schools are all outdoors in nature whatever the weather and children can avail of the many proven scientific benefits of this including increased energy levels, physical fitness, improved mood and focus and running around breathing in the fresh air always ensures a good night’s sleep.

Holistic Kidz is fully compliant with the current government regulations and we have robust company systems in place. We are supported members of the UK Forest School Association, so parents can rest assured in the knowledge that their child is having a good time in a safe and nourishing environment,” Colette continued.

“Our ethos is very much built around nature and giving our Holistic Kidz the opportunity to learn new skills, build their confidence, boost their creativity and enquiring mind and help to develop essential problem-solving skills and independence. We believe that every child deserves to enjoy, explore and connect with the natural world around them and that is exactly what our camps are here to do.”