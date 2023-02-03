Head teachers' union won't take part in looming strike in Northern Ireland schools

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has written to its members ahead of the planned strike action on February 21 by members of the NASUWT, INTO and UTU.

All three unions, who between them represent a majority of school teachers in Northern Ireland, are set to strike until noon on that date in a move that is likely to cause significant disruption with almost all schools expected to be shut until the action comes to an end at mid-day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NAHT, meanwhile, has said in a letter to members reported by the BBC on Friday that while it is "firmly and resolutely behind the strike action" it has "decided not to call upon members to strike".

Stock picture, generic picture, Education, Classroom, study, teaching, school, books, educational

The principals' union has not, however, ruled out strike action at a later date.

It has written to employers and politicians calling for a "settlement" to the dispute, saying: "Time is running out ahead of planned strike action, and the responsibility and power to solve this rests with you.

"If you have not resolved this dispute by 12.00 noon on Tuesday 28 February 2023, the NAHT (NI) Executive will consider all steps, including a request to our national executive, to exercise the membership's mandate to take strike action.

"This is an unprecedented warning from the school leaders in Northern Ireland."

The teachers' strike is the latest action in a wave of industrial unrest sweeping the UK. Councils were rocked last year by long-running pay disputes that led to strikes, with workers in other public sector bodies including the Education Authority, the Housing Executive and others embroiled in a pay dispute. Industrial action remains ongoing in the health service, while fire fighters are poised to announce strike dates if a pay deal can't be agreed in the coming days following a recent ballot.