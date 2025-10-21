Hillsborough Castle and Gardens champions new awards celebrating Northern Ireland’s history teachers

The Inspiring History Teaching Awards from Historic Royal Palaces will recognise exceptional educators bringing history to life across Northern Ireland

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is celebrating Northern Ireland’s most inspiring history teachers by supporting a new national awards initiative from Historic Royal Palaces – the independent charity that looks after the site, in addition to the likes of the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace.

The Inspiring History Teaching Awards are delivered in Northern Ireland by Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) with support from Associate Partner the Historical Association, National Museums NI and the History Teachers’ Association of Northern Ireland (HTANI), as well as the Association of Independent Museums. The awards will celebrate educators who make history engaging, inclusive, and inspiring for young people across the country.

More than ever, history is a vital subject in schools. Great teachers across Northern Ireland are igniting a love and appreciation for the past. They help make sense of the world and one’s place in it. They spark curiosity by exploring important stories that are relevant to everyone. And they encourage young people to ask questions and develop critical thinking – crucial skills in the age of social media and AI.

To recognise this important work, a winner in Northern Ireland will receive £500 for themselves and £500 for their school, along with annual memberships to Historic Royal Palaces and the Historical Association and the chance to become a Historic Royal Palaces Teacher Champion. One overall winner, selected from the total of 10 regional and national winners from across the UK, will receive an additional £500 for themselves and £500 for their school, plus a lifetime Historic Royal Palaces membership. Full details can be found at hrp.org.uk/teachingawards.

Nicola Andrews, Palaces Group Director at History Royal Palaces, said: “The Inspiring History Teaching Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the outstanding work of history teachers across Northern Ireland. These awards not only recognise creativity and dedication in the classroom, but also highlight the wider impact of history education in helping young people engage with their communities, understand their heritage, and develop the critical thinking skills that are so important in today’s world. We are delighted to launch this initiative and encourage schools, colleagues, and communities to put forward nominations for the teachers who are making history come alive for their students.”

Dr Clare McAuley, an expert in history education and History PGCE Lecturer at Ulster University, commented on the importance of history teaching in Northern Ireland: “History teaching in Northern Ireland plays a vital role in helping young people understand both the past and the complexity of our shared society. These awards are a fantastic way to recognise the creativity and commitment of teachers who make history meaningful, inclusive and engaging for all learners. By exploring the past, students also develop essential skills such as critical thinking, analysis, and the ability to understand multiple perspectives. It’s inspiring to see Hillsborough Castle and Gardens and Historic Royal Palaces championing that work.”

The Inspiring History Teaching Awards are about impact beyond exam results. The judging panel will be looking for innovation and ingenuity: the class that are vividly transported to Ancient Egypt or Tudor England; the child who comes home bursting to share mind-boggling facts; or the student who finds new pride in their community after discovering a local hero who changed society for the better.

This brand-new, national award is designed to celebrate teachers from every corner of the UK, at all career levels, within Primary, Secondary, Further Education, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) or Additional Support Needs (ASN). Nominations are free and simple to do and can be submitted by anyone over 18. The charity is encouraging colleagues, parents, guardians, governors – and teachers themselves – to champion brilliant history educators making a difference.

The regional awards in Northern Ireland form part of a UK-wide celebration of outstanding history teaching, culminating in a prestigious ceremony held at the Tower of London on Saturday 20th June 2026, where the 10 regional and national winners will be celebrated, and the overall winner will be revealed.

Much-loved Historian, Broadcaster and Historic Royal Palaces Ambassador Lucy Worsley will lead the national judging process to decide who clinches the top award, joined by some of the UK’s most respected historians, educators and writers.

Lucy Worsley, Chief Judge for the Inspiring History Teaching Awards, said: “Great history teaching doesn’t just tell students what happened - it helps them think, question and connect with the world around them. We’re looking for the inspirational people who do this every day in their classrooms. If that’s you – or somebody you know – please send in a nomination.Historic Royal Palaces’ Inspiring History Teaching Awards will be an important chance to celebrate their hard work, creativity and passion.”

HRP is committed to making history exciting, inclusive and meaningful for everyone. The Inspiring History Teaching Awards are an extension of Historic Royal Palaces’ own work to bring history to life for every child in the UK. As an independent charity, Historic Royal Palaces receives no Government or Crown funding and relies on visitors, members, donors and partners to care for its sites.

Over the next 10 years, it is committed to reaching every school across the UK through on-site visits, school programmes, new digital experiences and teacher support. The Inspiring History Teaching Awards mark a new chapter in that ambition - a timely, national moment to shine a light on teachers who bring the past to life, spark curiosity, and inspire students in classrooms across the country.

To ensure the awards reach all across the UK, HRP is collaborating with organisations across all four devolved nations. UK-wide partners include the Historical Association – who is the Associate Partner for the awards - and the Association of Independent Museums. In Wales, HRP is working with Cadw; in Scotland, with Royal Collection Trust and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Scottish Maritime Museum, and the Scottish Association for the Teaching of History; and in Northern Ireland, with National Museums NI and the History Teachers’ Association of Northern Ireland.