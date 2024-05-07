Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new principal of one of Northern Ireland’s top grammar schools has spoke of her honour and excitement at joining the ‘Dalriada family’.

Vice principal of Antrim Grammar school, Mrs Louise Aitcheson from Cloughmills, will take up the post at Dalriada School from September 1.

The County Antrim school appointed the new principal following the sudden death of headmaster Tom Skelton earlier this year. The much-loved and highly respected principal died at Causeway Hospital in February.

On her appointment Mrs Louise Aitcheson, said: “I am honoured and excited to join the Dalriada family. I am committed to upholding the

school’s tradition of academic excellence and fostering a caring and nurturing environment where every individual pupil can thrive and excel in all aspects of school life.

“I am looking forward to working with the governors and dedicated staff at Dalriada to build upon the school’s success and to serve the wider Ballymoney community to the best of my abilities.”

Teaching for 21 years, Louise began her career in Larne High School as a geography teacher moving to Antrim Grammar school after two years to teach the same subject. She later became head of geography, a senior teacher and then a vice-principal of the school.

A statement sent to all parents and posted on the school website last week, stated: “The Board of Governors are pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Louise Aitcheson BA (Hons) P.G.C.E., MSc as the new principal of Dalriada School.

“Mrs Aitcheson, from Cloughmills, studied at Queen’s University Belfast gaining a B.A. Hons 2:1 degree and then completed a Post Primary P.G.C.E. certificate in Education in Geography at the University of Ulster. She also holds an MSc in Education from the same University.

"Louise has been teaching for 21 years. Her first post was in Larne High School as a geography teacher moving to Antrim Grammar school after two years to teach the same subject.

“During her time at Antrim Grammar School, she became head of geography, a senior teacher and then a vice-principal.

“On appointment she told the chairman of the Board of Governors, Brian Dillon, that she was delighted to accept the post and shared Dalriada’s vision for education."

In response, Brian Dillon, chairman of the Board of Governors of Dalriada School, added: “Mrs Louise Aitcheson has the teaching experience, leadership and personal qualities to work collaboratively with pupils, parents, staff and governors to lead Dalriada.