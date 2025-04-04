NI schools excel at FIRST® Tech Challenge hosted at W5

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Tuesday 1 April, the W5 Learning & Engagement team hosted the FIRST® Tech Challenge at W5.

FIRST® Tech Challenge is one of the largest robotics competitions in the world, challenging students to collaborate and use their STEM skills to design, build, and code robots. This year's theme, Into the Deep, presented by RTX, took the students on an underwater adventure as they explored the mysteries of the ocean and how robots help advance underwater research.

Celebrating Excellence in STEM, Collaboration, and Resilience

The day began with tense competitions in which four teams worked in groups of two to score the most combined points and set up the final round. The final round was a best-of-three contest to decide the event's winning alliance. The day culminated with an awards ceremony highlighting the teams' efforts and achievements in various categories. The results showcased the students' skills in STEM, teamwork, and perseverance.

Friend's School will move on to the National Championships in London.

Here are the winners from this year's FIRST® Tech Challenge:

Winning Alliance - Friends' School (556) & Friends' School (344)

Finalist Alliance - Foyle Roboclub & The Wallace High School

Think Award - Belfast High School

Royal Belfast Academical Institution will also move on to the National Championships in London.

Innovate Award - Ballymena Academy

Inspire Award - Royal Belfast Academical Institution

Motivate Award - Friends' School 344

Judge's Award - Foyle Roboclub