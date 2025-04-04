NI schools excel at FIRST® Tech Challenge hosted at W5
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
FIRST® Tech Challenge is one of the largest robotics competitions in the world, challenging students to collaborate and use their STEM skills to design, build, and code robots. This year's theme, Into the Deep, presented by RTX, took the students on an underwater adventure as they explored the mysteries of the ocean and how robots help advance underwater research.
Celebrating Excellence in STEM, Collaboration, and Resilience
The day began with tense competitions in which four teams worked in groups of two to score the most combined points and set up the final round. The final round was a best-of-three contest to decide the event's winning alliance. The day culminated with an awards ceremony highlighting the teams' efforts and achievements in various categories. The results showcased the students' skills in STEM, teamwork, and perseverance.
Here are the winners from this year's FIRST® Tech Challenge:
Winning Alliance - Friends' School (556) & Friends' School (344)
Finalist Alliance - Foyle Roboclub & The Wallace High School
Think Award - Belfast High School
Innovate Award - Ballymena Academy
Inspire Award - Royal Belfast Academical Institution
Motivate Award - Friends' School 344
Judge's Award - Foyle Roboclub
Congratulations to all the teams for their hard work, and good luck to Friend's School (344) and Royal Belfast Academical Institution, as their teams move on to the National Championships in London.