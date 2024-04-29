Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland musician Ashley Fulton has received a MBE for services to music from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal.

The renowned vocal coach and musical director was honoured during a recent Investiture at Windsor Castle.

Ashley said: "It was both an immense honour and a humbling experience to be recognised with an MBE in the New Year's Honours List.

"This award is not just a reflection of my journey in music but a testament to the incredible talents and dedication of the individuals I've had the privilege to work with. Music has the power to unite, inspire, and transform, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its lifeblood in Northern Ireland.

"This MBE is absolutely a shared celebration with every student, colleague, and collaborator who has been a part of my remarkable musical journey.”

Born in Magherafelt and based in Lisburn, Ashley has a well-respected career spanning nearly 25 years during which time he has been committed to nurturing talent and inspiring others to achieve their full potential.