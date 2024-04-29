Northern Ireland musician receives MBE from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal
Northern Ireland musician Ashley Fulton has received a MBE for services to music from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal.
The renowned vocal coach and musical director was honoured during a recent Investiture at Windsor Castle.
Ashley said: "It was both an immense honour and a humbling experience to be recognised with an MBE in the New Year's Honours List.
"This award is not just a reflection of my journey in music but a testament to the incredible talents and dedication of the individuals I've had the privilege to work with. Music has the power to unite, inspire, and transform, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its lifeblood in Northern Ireland.
"This MBE is absolutely a shared celebration with every student, colleague, and collaborator who has been a part of my remarkable musical journey.”
Born in Magherafelt and based in Lisburn, Ashley has a well-respected career spanning nearly 25 years during which time he has been committed to nurturing talent and inspiring others to achieve their full potential.
This prestigious award recognises his significant impact on music in Northern Ireland and marks him as a true pioneer in the industry.
