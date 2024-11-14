Northern Ireland teachers demand zero tolerance on abuse on issues from sexual orientation to religious beliefs

A classroom

Northern Ireland education workers are being subjected to ‘systematic campaigns of abuse’ due to a range of issues from sexual orientation to religious beliefs, according to the Ulster Teachers’ Union.

Speaking before one of the biggest union events of its kind here Jacquie White, UTU General Secretary, said teachers are still experiencing unacceptable and sometimes extreme harassment, intimidation and discrimination.

“The sheer level of abuse at times which teachers can face in the workplace and outside the school setting is simply not tolerated in any shape or form in other workplaces,” said Ms White, representing the UTU’s 7,000 members at the Biennial Delegate Conference of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Northern Ireland Committee in Londonderry.

“Zero Tolerance of Abuse posters are prominently displayed in pharmacies, doctors’ surgeries, hospital A&Es and bin lorries for instance, yet still too many schools have no such reminders for anyone entering the school premises.

“The school is a workplace and as such the employers must ensure that environment is safe, that anyone entering that workplace is aware that abuse will not be tolerated and that schools can and will inform the PSNI if situations escalate.

“Instead, though, teachers are being left open to threats of violence, aggression, harassment and intimidation by members of the public coming onto the school premises.

“This is unacceptable yet it is still happening despite the fact that teachers, employing authorities and Boards of Governors all signed up to and have since re-affirmed a Joint Declaration to ensure compliance with fair employment legislation, anti-discrimination law and the Section 75 Statutory Equality Duty.

“However, we regularly hear of the continued blatant disregard for this.

"People’s religious beliefs, their gender, pregnancy, race, if they are going through or have been through gender reassignment, if they’re married or in a civil partnership, if they are disabled and regardless of their age, sexual orientation or political affiliation – none of this should affect their position.