Northern Ireland traffic: Road closures in Belfast this weekend due to Christmas events

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Nov 2024, 07:51 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 07:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are warning of a number of road closures around Belfast this weekend.

On ‘X’ NI Road Policing and Safety say the road closures are due to a number of of Christmas events taking place.

It advises that lane closures will start at 3am on Saturday with traffic restriction starting from 5am to 10am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They add that the lanes will then reopen – but between 4.30pm and 8.30pm the following areas will be fully closed:

  • Royal Avenue from Rosemary Street to Castle Place
  • Donegall Street from Castle Junction to Cornmarket, Castle Lane and Castle Place.

There will be a suspension of disabled parking in Castle Place and of parking on Donegall Place.

And between 5.30pm and 8.30pm the following will be FULLY closed:

  • Wellington Place
  • Donegall Square North
  • Donegall Square West

between 2am and 5am.

Related topics:PoliceBelfastNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice