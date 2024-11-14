Northern Ireland traffic: Road closures in Belfast this weekend due to Christmas events
Police are warning of a number of road closures around Belfast this weekend.
On ‘X’ NI Road Policing and Safety say the road closures are due to a number of of Christmas events taking place.
It advises that lane closures will start at 3am on Saturday with traffic restriction starting from 5am to 10am.
They add that the lanes will then reopen – but between 4.30pm and 8.30pm the following areas will be fully closed:
- Royal Avenue from Rosemary Street to Castle Place
- Donegall Street from Castle Junction to Cornmarket, Castle Lane and Castle Place.
There will be a suspension of disabled parking in Castle Place and of parking on Donegall Place.
And between 5.30pm and 8.30pm the following will be FULLY closed:
- Wellington Place
- Donegall Square North
- Donegall Square West
between 2am and 5am.
