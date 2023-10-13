Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have descended on a Belfast supermarket, shouting, chanting, and marching.

The footage circulating online seems to come from Thursday night.

Given the size of the supermarket and its location in west Belfast, it is almost certainly the Sainsbury’s at the Kennedy Centre, off the Falls Road.

In a Tiktok video posted online by a woman known on the platform as "ann_humanrights4all", a man shouts the following as he picks items up from a refrigerated lunch shelf:

"...to fund the genocide of the Palestinian people.

"Every container that you buy is another penny for a bullet for the Israelis to put into a Palestinian child's head.

"We're asking everybody to look at the labels in all the stores, check to see if its made in Israel.

"If it says 'made in Israel', put it back on the shelves.

"Send an email to the shelf [sic], demand the shops stop funding the genocide of Palestine!"

Protestors then chant "free, free Palestine," then "in our thousands and our millions we are all Palestinians", and "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free".

ann_humanrights4all has 14,400 followers on Tiktok, and her bio reads: "Human Rights Activist⚡️ Teacher⭐️ Irish #JusticeForNoah⚡️ Palestine".

The video came with the caption: "WEST BELFAST SUPPORTS PALESTINE ANS BOYCOTTS ISRAELI GOODS".

She has since posted another, showing a Palestinian flag and children overlaid with 'The Fields of Athenry' and with the caption "our revenge will be the laughter of our children" – a Bobby Sands quote.

There has been a long-running boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign against Israel – often known as BDS – which aims to replicate the success of the economic boycott against Apartheid South Africa.

All this follows Hamas’ surprise raid from Gaza into Israel on Saturday morning, which saw its members kill and kidnap random bystanders en masse.

Hamas has effectively ruled the Gaza Strip since it won an election there in 2006.

That was the last election held in the Palestinian territories, largely due to infighting between Hamas and the more moderate party Fatah.

By comparison, since 2006 there have been nine general elections in Israel.

The country's internal Palestinian minority are entitled to vote, and Palestinian parties hold seats in the Knesset.

Israel has tightly controlled entry of goods and people into the Gaza Strip ever since 2006 for fear of empowering Hamas, and repeated outbursts of cross-border violence have killed several thousand people (overwhelmingly Palestinians).

Now, as well as bombing raids, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has announced a “complete siege” of the Gaza enclave, adding (according to Haaretz’ English translation): "No power, no food, no gas, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly."

The Palestinian territories are poor in comparison to Israel, standing at 106 in the UN's Human Development Index league table compared with Israel at 22.

However Palestine lies only slightly behind its Arab neighbours Egypt (97) and Jordan (102), and is above Lebanon (112).

This does not take account of the specific situation faced by Gaza though, where conditions are worse than in the West Bank of Palestine.

As of Thursday, the UN's assessment of the violence was this:

"At dawn on 7 October 2023, Palestinian armed groups from Gaza fired more than 5,000 rockets indiscriminately towards Israel, and breached the heavily fortified Gaza barrier to launch ground attacks in multiple locations in Israel.

"The attacks indiscriminately targeted both civilians and security forces…

"More than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, the majority of whom were civilians, were reportedly killed, and more than 3,000 wounded.

"Reports suggest that more than 100 Israelis and foreign nationals, including children and older persons, and some known human rights defenders, have been taken hostage in Gaza by Hamas…

"As a result of the Israeli attacks against Gaza, by air, land and sea, at least 1,100 Palestinians have been killed, including older persons and 290 children, and more than 5,000 injured.