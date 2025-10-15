A planning application to remove the tower block at the entrance to the Coleraine campus of Ulster University has been lodged with Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

A Design and Access statement said: “This planning application by Ulster University is part of a campus wide revitalisation project with a focus on modernising the campus environment and enhancing student and staff experiences.

"The aim of this application is to provide Coleraine Campus with an enhanced arrival experience with the removal of the 10-storey tower block and replacing it with a redesigned landscaped public realm featuring improved access and social areas.

"The application site is 0.98 ha in size and extends approximately 125m north-eastwards from the main entrance façade and approximately 80m south eastwards from the northern edge of the existing podium deck.

An artist's impression of the enhanced entrance space at Ulster University's Coleraine campus.

"The genesis of the project can be found in the adversities encountered by anyone trying to access the building’s main entrance. Two flights of 28m wide steps provide both a formidable visual and physical barrier. Once up the steps you are required to travel a further 55m over a barren paved area overshadowed by the adjacent 10 storey tower block to the south whilst suffering wind-tunnel and down-draught effects caused by it.

"The 10 storey tower block has significantly exceeded its design life and is need of extensive refurbishment both internally and externally including structural repairs, building services replacement and thermal upgrades to reduce energy use.”

The proposed upgrade of the entrance will include demolition of the existing university office block and flue relocation, an extension to the entrance lobby, internal road reconfiguration and car parking.