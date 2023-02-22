The Education Authority is proposing to close Queen Elizabeth Primary School in Kilskeery next summer.

The Education Authority (EA) has launched a consultation on a proposal to close the Kilskeery school in August next year.

The authority argues that pupil numbers are too low and that other nearby schools have spare places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Elizabeth II Primary School in Kilskeery was built in 1953 during the Queen's coronation year and is beside the local Parish Church.According to documentation on the closure plan published by the EA, the primary has strong links with the area's "close-knit rural community" the BBC reported.The school offers a range of after-school activities and has links with the local Senior Citizens' Club, Young Farmers' Club and the Boys' Brigade.

"The whole community came together to celebrate major events during the Queen's reign, such as her 90th birthday and, most recently, her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022," said the EA proposal.

"Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a cherry tree was planted in the school grounds in her memory and as part of her 'green canopy' project."

However, although the school has room for 61 pupils, it currently only has 42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department of Education policy on sustainable schools states that primary schools should have at least 140 pupils in urban areas, and 105 in rural areas.The EA said the school was also likely to go into financial deficit this year and its pupil numbers were unlikely to grow.