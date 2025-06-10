Revealed: Complete University Guide 2026 – Top subjects in Northern Ireland

The Complete University Guide has released its league tables that rank the best universities in the UK, overall and in 74 subject areas. It includes 130 institutions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen’s University Belfast is in 24th place – up one place from last year, while Ulster University is in 53rd place – down 11 places from last year.

Each year, the Complete University Guide publishes its UK university and subject league tables to help prospective students make informed choices about their future, including those weighing up late decisions or exploring Clearing options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional tables are also available, making it easier for students to find the right university close to home. This release follows last month’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards, where students themselves recognised and celebrated outstanding universities across a range of categories nationwide.

Ulster University ranks first in the UK for Optometry, Ophthalmics and Orthoptics

The main league table is based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects – outcomes, and graduate prospects – on track.

The tables show pockets of subject-level excellence. While some universities don’t rank especially highly overall in the tables, they are among the best in the UK for particular subjects. This reinforces the importance of looking beyond the overall ranking.

For example, Ulster University ranks first in the UK for Optometry, Ophthalmics and Orthoptics, second for Pharmacology and Pharmacy and fourth for Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Amanda Chetwynd, Chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: “Congratulations to Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University for supporting their students to achieve their ambitions. Our methodology draws on a range of trusted, independent measures that reflect the factors students care most about, including teaching quality, student satisfaction and graduate outcomes.

“Our regional tables show the strength and quality of Higher Education throughout the UK. Whether making early choices or preparing for Clearing, our university and subject league tables, along with regional insights, are here to help students navigate one of the most important decisions of their lives.”

Across the sector, on average 74% of graduates have successfully transitioned into graduate-level or professional roles, or are pursuing postgraduate education, just over a year after graduation. However, this year’s Complete University Guide shows that some universities are exceptional in this regard and, no doubt, this is also a reflection of the dedication and tenacity of their students.

At Queen’s University Belfast, 86% of graduates have successfully transitioned into graduate-level or professional roles, or are pursuing further study – one of the highest performing universities in this area in the UK.