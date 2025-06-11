Sarah Eakin: Schoolgirl 'faced her terminal diagnosis with incredible bravery and fortitude and with a maturity that many could only aspire to'

Sarah Eakin

Tributes have been paid to Dromore High School student Sarah Eakin who ‘in her last weeks faced her terminal diagnosis with incredible bravery and fortitude and with a maturity that many could only aspire to’.

The much-loved Banbridge teenager passed away last Saturday.

A death notice said she passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.

She’s described as the “cherished and much-loved daughter of Geoff and Joanne”, as well as the “much-loved sister of James and loving granddaughter of Winnie, Iris, Jim and the late Nat”.

A service to celebrate the 16-year-old’s life took place on June 10 in Scarva Street Presbyterian Church, followed by a private family cremation.

However, a statement on social media posted by Dromore High reveals how loved and missed she is.

They say that they became aware of their Year 12 pupils death over the weekend after a long cancer illness.

‘Sarah had been diagnosed with leukaemia in year 11 and missed most of her studies that year,’ said the statement on behalf of the Board of Governors, pupils and staff of Dromore High.

‘Keen to keep up with her classwork, Sarah did, however, observe some of her lessons remotely via a special robot camera supplied by the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

‘Sarah underwent treatment, was given a positive prognosis in the summer of 2024 and was able to return to school in September 2024’.

It added that Sarah ‘clearly enjoyed being part of the Dromore High family again’ and despite her illness she was able to go to the school formal in March, where she ‘enjoyed a night with her closest friends who we know will miss her dearly’.

‘Her attitude throughout this school year was always positive and her attitude to her illness was never to make a fuss or seek special treatment. Observing Sarah around school, one would not have realised that she had been unwell,’ the statement adds.

Paying tribute to her determination, the statement adds: ‘An aspiration to study A levels was firmly in Sarah’s sights throughout this year to which she held until her last few days.

‘Our sixth form next year will be the poorer for her absence.

‘The loss to our school family is made more difficult because at the commencement of year 12 we watched Sarah return to school and had high hopes that her illness was behind her.

‘Sadly, this was not to be. ‘In her last weeks Sarah faced her terminal diagnosis with incredible bravery and fortitude and with a maturity that many could only aspire to.

‘Her steadfastness during illness and especially in her last few weeks has been truly inspirational and for that and her many other exceptional qualities we will remain very proud of Sarah’.

They add that their thoughts ‘turn now to Sarah’s family who will be enduring the pain of her loss’.

Sarah is the second year 12 pupil in Dromore High to pass away this academic year ‘which has made 2024-2025 an incredibly challenging time for pupils, staff and the wider school family’.

