School kids all over the UK are counting down the days until school’s out for the Christmas holidays.

After Christmas last year being impacted heavily by the pandemic, children are excited to once again enjoy quality time with their family and friends, festive food and a visit from Santa Claus.

With the holiday festivities around the corner, when are the school Christmas holidays in Northern Ireland?

When are schools off for Christmas and New Year in Northern Ireland?

When are the school Christmas holidays in Northern Ireland 2021?

School Christmas holiday dates in Northern Ireland are decided by the Department of Education.

Primary and secondary schools in Northern Ireland will break up for Christmas on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The first day back to school will then kick off early in the New Year on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

When is half term in 2022?

The next school holiday after Christmas is half term.

Half-term in 2022 will be held from February 17 to February 18, 2022 according to the Department of Education.