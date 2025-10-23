Seamus Quinn: 'A truly unforgettable man' - Tributes pour in after search called off

Tributes have poured onto social media after the tragic passing of 63-year-old Seamus Quinn.

A frantic appeal to help find missing 63-year-old Seamus Quinn has now been called off.

An update on Police Derry and Strabane said: ‘Thank you for your help with our missing person appeal from yesterday.

Earlier this week (Tuesday) a Police Derry and Strabane appeal called for the public to look out for him, but the appeal was later cancelled.

And another message on the Help Find Seamus Quinn page said: ‘Thanks for all your help in sharing posts, sharing the messages around and searching for our daddy.

‘Sadly the search has now been called off.

‘Our wonderful husband and daddy has been found. Totally heartbroken.’

Paying tribute the school in which Mr Quinn worked Loreto Letterkenny posted:

‘It is with profound sadness that the community of Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny shares the news of the passing of our cherished teacher, colleague and friend, Mr. Seamus Quinn.

‘Seamus has been a long standing and dedicated teacher who brought fun to the staffroom and the classroom.

‘His passion for teaching, warmth and good humour shaped countless students' love of Spanish.

‘Many students and staff will have fond memories of him throughout the years, including his playing music in the classroom, his participation in the staff/student soccer games and his memorable outfits for halloween.

‘He was also the highlight of annual Christmas carol services with his unforgettable rendition of The Little Drummer Boy.

‘Seamus was an exceptional teacher and a really supportive colleague to all.

‘He was a man who had time for everyone and will be dearly missed.

‘He leaves behind a legacy of academic excellence and kindness.

‘Our deepest condolences to his wife Jacqueline and their children Seamus, Mícheál, Cáitlín, Roisín and Diarmuid’.

And warm tributes have also been paid by his students, including: ‘Mr Quinn was one of the kindest, most fun-loving teachers in Loreto. His enthusiasm and teaching instilled a love for the Spanish language that I’ve carried with me for nearly a decade and for which I will always be grateful.

‘Que descanse en paz’.

Another student added: ‘A truly unforgettable man, not a single student left his class without a smile on their face.

‘Thank you Señor Quinn for everything’, and another student said: ‘The best Spanish teacher there ever was, and one of my own main inspirations in becoming a teacher.

‘He was the most passionate person about his subject, and that shown through in every lesson.