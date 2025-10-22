Appeal to find missing 63-year-old Seamus Quinn now called off
An update on Police Derry and Strabane said: ‘Thank you for your help with our missing person appeal from yesterday.
‘This appeal is now cancelled’.
And another message on the Help Find Seamus Quinn page said: ‘Thanks for all your help in sharing posts, sharing the messages around and searching for our daddy.
‘Sadly the search has now been called off.
‘Our wonderful husband and daddy has been found. Totally heartbroken.’
Earlier a post on Police Derry City & Strabane posted yesterday (Tuesday) says: ‘MISSING PERSON ALERT – Police are concerned for Missing Person Seamus Quinn, and are appealing to the Public for your help to locate him. ‘Seamus is described as a 63-year-old male with short grey hair.
‘He is 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build and may have glasses on.
‘His exact clothing is unknown, however he may be wearing grey and orange Brookes running shoes’.
The appeal adds that ‘it is believed Seamus drives a red Renault Kadjar type vehicle with partial registration number ending in 7441’.
And Seamus’s last location is believed to be ‘on the city side of Derry at some point this morning’.