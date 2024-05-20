Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deputy head of Northern Ireland's biggest trade union has said that the strike action this week affecting special schools may well be just a small example of what is to come.

Deputy general secretary of NIPSA Patrick Mulholland said that overall there were perhaps 3,000 to 5,000 workers taking part in Monday's strike action.

But, if their demands go unmet, the number of workers striking next month could be far greater.

He was speaking as seven special schools shut their doors, and another four partially shut, as bus drivers, teaching assistants, and canteen staff from NIPSA, the GMB, and Unite walked off the job.

Striking school workers at Stormont today

Though the workers span much of the school estate, special schools are worst hit because the strike involves 'yellow bus' drivers: these are government employees who cater in large part to special schools (though in the countryside they also carry non-special school kids because of the lack of public transport there).

Unite and Nipsa's strike action this week covers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, whereas GMB members will only be on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All three unions also plan to strike on June 3 and 4, and yesterday NIPSA also announced plans for a further walk-out in August.

Whilst many of those now striking were given a roughly £1,900 flat pay hike last year, Mr Mulholland said their current demands are for a rewrite of the pay scale system itself.

Patrick Mulholland of NIPSA

In short this means replacing the current 11-step pay scale with a five-step one.

Mr Mulholland said this was agreed back in 2019 but has never actually happened, so all the strikers are seeking is the fulfilment of this five-year-old deal.

FIRST OF MANY?

"What has happened at the present point in time is really we've brought out very limited numbers of people [on strike]," he said.

"The conversation that's happening between unions is: bring the whole membership out, and expect to see the schools not re-open in September."

For example none of the current strikes involve integrated schools or voluntary grammars.

"It's deliberately phased, stepped action,” he said.

“So you've this action happening today of about 3,000 to 5,000. Then on June 3 and 4, you could expect maybe another 3,000 to be joining on to that.

"Then at the beginning of September, if everything goes as currently planned, we'd be hitting very, very big numbers. It'll be much wider."

In September, he said up to 20,000 staff could walk out.

But what of the disruption all of this is causing to children?

"This is essential action to defend the future of education services," he said.

"People whose children are going to special educational needs (SEN) schools will know they are shedding experienced staff who have their own families to feed and can't stay in the service any longer.

"Unless we stop this, what will happen is education will end up looking like health."

The SEN schools which are closed today are:

Full closure –

Harberton South / Glenveagh / Oakwood (Taughmonagh, south Belfast)

Mitchell House (north east Belfast)

St. Gerard’s (south west Belfast)

Cedar Lodge (north Belfast)

Parkview (Lisburn)

Partial Closure –

Riverside (Antrim)

Rossmar (Limavady)

Brookfield (Mazetown, near Moira)

Park (Ravenhill, south east Belfast)

The whole SEN sector has grown notably in recent years.

As of February 2024, NISRA found that "over 68,200 pupils in schools have some form of special educational need; this is 19.2% of the entire school population" (though most do not have an official diagnosis).

Whilst finding long-term comparable figures is difficult, data from the Department of Education indicates that back in 2005/06 the percentage was about 16%.

WHAT DOES THE DEPARTMENT SAY?

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The minister recognises the vital contribution made by our support staff and agrees they deserve to be paid appropriately for the important jobs they do.

"However, this industrial action will have a significant detrimental impact on our children and young people, particularly the most vulnerable children with special educational needs.