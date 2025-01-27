Storm Eowyn: Here is a list of the schools having to close today in Northern Ireland as many remain without electricity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are schools unable to open today, according to the NI Direct site, after Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan said the majority of schools should be able to reopen by Tuesday.

Further support has been promised from London as work continues to repair damage caused across Northern Ireland by Storm Eowyn.

On Sunday evening, more than 75,000 people remained without power and work continued to clear fallen trees from roads.

Paul Givan said there have been 154 reports of damage of school buildings, and around 80 schools are without power.

Additional engineers have been brought to the region from Great Britain to help NIE Networks to restore power.

Some 52 engineers from England had been scheduled to arrive on Saturday, with 30 to be utilised by NIE and 22 to assist ESB Networks in the Irish Republic, and further resources to follow.

NIE Networks said it has more than 1,000 staff including 700 in the field working to restore supplies to customers as quickly as possible.

The schools being forced to close due to having no electricity are:

Drumrane Primary School | 286 Drumrane Road Monday 27th January 2025 . Contact the school for more information.

St John the Baptist Primary School Belleek | Carrenbeg Monday 27th January 2025 due to no electricity.

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle | 279 Crockanboy Road Monday 27th January 2025 due to no electricity.

Culcrow Primary School | 129 Curragh Road Monday 27th January 2025 due to no electricity.

Ampertaine Primary School | 94 Kilrea Road Monday 27th January 2025 due to no electricity.

Carhill Integrated School | 78 Carhill Road Monday 27th January 2025 due to no electricity.

North Coast Integrated School | 21 Cloyfin Road Monday 27th January 2025 . Contact the school for more information.

Donaghadee Primary School | Northfield Road Monday 27th January 2025 . Contact the school for more information.

Lisnasharragh Primary School | Tudor Drive Monday 27th January 2025 due to adverse weather.

St Colman's High and Sixth Form College | 52 Crossgar Road Monday 27th January 2025 . Contact the school for more information.

Clifton Special School | 292a Old Belfast Road Monday 27th January 2025 due to no electricity.

Ballytrea Primary School | 52 Gortnaskea Road Monday 27th January 2025 due to no electricity.

Donaghey Primary School | 28 Killygarvin Road Monday 27th January 2025 . Contact the school for more information.

Moyallon Primary School | 103 Moyallon Road Monday 27th January 2025 due to no electricity.

St Matthew's Primary School Magheramayo | 27 Dolly's Brae Monday 27th January 2025 due to no electricity.

Derrylatinee Primary School | 50 Derrylatinee Road Monday 27th January 2025 due to no electricity.

Killicomaine Junior High School | Upper Church Lane, Portadown

Meanwhile, last night motorists were advised that the northbound and the southbound lanes of the A1 dual carriageway close to the Dromore Road, Hillsborough, were closed due to a fallen power line.