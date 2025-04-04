Teachers in NI end industrial action by accepting new pay offer

Teachers had rejected previous offers amid concerns over workload, and had been taking part in industrial action short of strike action

Teachers in Northern Ireland have accepted a new pay offer, removing the threat of strike action in schools.

The Northern Ireland Teachers' Council (NITC), which represents the five main unions in the sector, has accepted the 5.5% pay offer, ending ongoing industrial action.

Teachers had rejected previous offers amid concerns over workload, and had been taking part in industrial action short of strike action.

Some of the unions had also voted in December for strike action as part of the ongoing dispute.

The unions said there had now been a personal intervention by Education Minister Paul Givan to address their concerns.

An independent review to cover all aspects of workload has been commissioned.

Mr Givan said the end of industrial action "will increase stability in our schools".

He added: "The pay settlement will see the starting salary for graduate teachers increasing to £31,650.

"This is an increase of £1,650 over the year and it follows on from the teachers' pay settlement in April 2024 which saw the starting salary for teachers raised by almost 25%. New teachers are now being paid £7,513 more than the salary paid prior to the Executive returning last year."

It is anticipated that the pay increase will be applied to most teachers in May and a full-time teacher on the starting salary would receive £1,237.50 in back pay for the period from September 1 2024 to May 31 2025, while a full-time teacher on upper pay scale point 3 would receive £1,913.25.

Mr Givan added: "Constructive negotiations have taken place with trade unions and I have listened to their concerns about workload.

"I want to make meaningful progress on the issues to ensure that teachers have the time and space to focus on what matters most - teaching, learning and supporting pupils in the classroom.

"In order to seek to break the deadlock, I proposed a commission to conduct an independent review of all aspects of workload, that will be taken forward by a three-member panel, comprising an independent chair appointed by me, a member nominated by the unions and a member nominated by management side.

"The panel will examine workload and report to me by the end of November."

Jacquie White , the chairwoman of NITC said it was a "significant first step" in delivering tangible change for the teaching profession.

She added: "All parties involved - the minister, the employers and the teaching unions - are now committed to addressing the concerns which have been raised by teachers and school leaders over a considerable period of time.

"We welcome the opportunity for real change which this agreement presents."

Mark McTaggart , Irish National Teachers' Organisation northern secretary said it had been a "long and difficult journey" to find a resolution to the pay dispute.

He added: "The pay offer of 5.5% is a further step in the right direction toward ensuring that teachers' pay truly reflects the value of teachers and school leaders to our society.