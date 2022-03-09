Unionist infighting as ‘flawed’ Integrated Education Bill passes

The DUP blamed the Ulster Unionist Party for the bill becoming law.

Both unionist parties had opposed the bill because they claimed it would mean integrated schools would be prioritised in terms of resources over the Controlled and Maintained sectors.

Despite their opposition the Assembly voted 49 to 38 in favour of legislation that will oblige in law the Department of Education to support integrated schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP MLA Diane Dodds said that Doug Beattie and his Ulster Unionist Party knew the bill was flawed but they lacked the “backbone” to stop it through a POC

But the UUP refused to support a DUP petition of concern which yesterday morning would have vetoed the bill and prevented any Assembly vote.

UUP leader Doug Beattie’s decision not to back the veto leaving the DUP two votes short of the signatures required to trigger the POC came under fire from Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds.

The DUP’s education spokesperson said that Mr Beattie and his party knew the bill was flawed but they lacked the “backbone” to stop it through a POC.

Mrs Dodds added: “They are scared of their political opponents, scared of the effect this will have on 93% of children but not willing to stand up for them.”

Mr Beattie described the DUP’s bid to enact the petition as an “abuse” of the process his party put in place in the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

Kellie Armstrong, the Alliance MLA who proposed the bill, said she was saddened that the debate around the legislation had turned into a “unionists versus the-rest-of-them” squabble.

Michael Lynch, chair of the Integrated AlumNI group predicted the bill would treble the number of integrated schools over the next few years.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry