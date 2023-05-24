News you can trust since 1737
Universal Pictures advertising for trainees to work on upcoming feature film in Belfast

Some lucky young film buff will be given hands-on training across select below-the-line departments to help kickstart a career in film production a Universal Pictures’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 24th May 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:13 BST

A post on Northern Ireland Screen carries the opportunity – ‘Universal Pictures’ Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) is looking to hire trainees for an upcoming feature film’.

It adds that trainees will receive hands-on job training across select below-the-line departments to help kickstart a career in film production.

And this is a paid opportunity.

The post adds: ‘Universal’s GTDI team is dedicated to creating programs, initiatives and strategies ensuring that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is at the forefront of the Studio’s work, culture, and content creation, both in front and behind the camera.’

The post will be based in Belfast with a start date of July 2023.

The end date is anticipated as November 2023.

See the job application here

