Urgent action urged to tackle ‘growing workload crisis’ for teachers

Urgent action has been called for to tackle what a trade union has termed the "growing workload crisis" for teachers in Northern Ireland .

The Nasuwt has contended that teachers are working beyond their contracted hours and placing their mental health in jeopardy.

Union members are set to introduce a motion to this effect at their annual conference in Liverpool .

The motion praises the Think1265 campaign, which highlights information to teachers and school leaders about their contractual rights, as pivotal in exposing workload breaches and empowering educators to reclaim their work-life balance.

It also called for bold and clear measures, including inspection bodies prioritising teacher health and wellbeing, mandated meetings between inspection teams and Nasuwt representatives and stronger accountability mechanisms for schools that breach contractual agreements.

Nasuwt general secretary Patrick Roach said schools and governments must act to alleviate pressures on teachers.

"Teachers in Northern Ireland are working beyond their contracted hours, facing burnout and mental health challenges, while receiving little to no meaningful support," he said.

"Schools and governments must act now to alleviate these pressures before the profession becomes unsustainable.

"Tackling teacher workload is not optional - it is an urgent imperative to secure the future of education."

National official for Northern Ireland Justin McCamphill said workload crisis is having an "immediate and harmful impact on teachers' health and wellbeing".

"This is not just a matter of contracts - it is a matter of humanity," he said.

"Teachers deserve to work in conditions where their mental health and personal lives are respected. The time for change is now."

Responding, a Department of Education spokesperson said Minister Paul Givan "wants to ensure that teachers have the time and space to focus on what matters most - teaching, learning and supporting pupils in the classroom".

"That is why he listened to concerns from trade unions and is in the process of establishing an Independent Review Panel , which will examine all aspects of teachers' workload," they said.

"The three-member panel, comprising an independent chair, a member nominated by the unions and a member nominated by management side will examine workload and report to the minister by the end of November.