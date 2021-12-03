The Sunday Times has revealed its list of Northern Ireland' s top secondary schools, with schools in Londonderry, Lisburn and Belfast topping the charts.

This is the 29th Sunday Times School Guide, the list is revealed by Parent Power and determines the highest-achieving schools in the Northern Ireland by recent exam results taken over a three year average up to 2019.

This year there are 19 top secondary schools named in the Sunday Times School Guide, with all finishing in the top half of UK rankings overall.

Northern Ireland is well known for its high quality education, boasting more academically selective grammar schools than anywhere else in the UK, because of this many of the schools mentioned are no stranger to the list.

Lumen Christi College was named Northern Ireland Secondary School of the Year, in 2019, whilst Rainey Endowed School, in Magherafelt, claimed the top spot 2016 and was named Northern Ireland's School of the Decade in 2020.

Below we've outlined the 19 secondary schools in Northern Ireland that have been named as the top schools in Northern Ireland.

Top Secondary Schools in Northern Ireland:

1. Lumen Christi College, Londonderry

2. Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock

3. Friends’ School Lisburn

4. Strathearn School, Belfast

5. Rathmore Grammar School, Belfast

6. Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, Belfast

7. Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt

8. Dalriada School, Ballymena

9. Methodist College Belfast

10. Banbridge Academy

11. The Wallace High School, Lisburn

12. Sullivan Upper School, Holywood

13. Regent House School, Newtownards

14. Antrim Grammar School

15. Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

16. Portadown College

17. Omagh Academy

18. Royal School Dungannon

19. Lurgan College, Craigavon