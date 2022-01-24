With the new school term firmly in swing, many students and parents alike are looking forward to their half term holiday.

The next half term break will fall in February but the dates vary year on year.

So when is February half term and when are the schools off in Northern Ireland?

When is February half term in Northern Ireland?

When is half term?

In Northern Ireland, half term falls this year from Thursday 17 to Friday 18 February according to the Department of Education.

Students will return to school on Monday, February 21 and will be off again for the Easter holidays from April 14.

There will also be two bank holidays including May Day and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, before breaking up for the summer at the end of June.

Where can I find out information about term time dates?

Information about term time dates in Northern Ireland can be found on the Department of Education's website here.

The term dates and holidays for 2022/2023 are also available.