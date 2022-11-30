“I wasn’t expecting to be diagnosed with AF that day, it came completely out of the blue and was a shock.

Mark

Fidelma Carter, head of Public Health at Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke (NICHS) explained Atrial Fibrillation, or AF, is a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate. “AF can also increase a person’s stroke risk by up to five times if untreated and the stroke is more likely to be severe,” she said.

“As a result of an irregular beat, the heart may not empty its chambers of blood at each beat, increasing the risk of a clot forming in the blood left behind which can then travel to the brain and cause a stroke.

"It is therefore important that the public both understand the symptoms of AF and, if they are diagnosed, they ensure that they are on appropriate treatment.”

Mark from Belfast knows all about the importance of being AF aware after being diagnosed with the condition in September last year.

Mark works in a Belfast hostel which NICHS support through their Health and Homeless Programme, funded by the Department of Health, Strategic Planning and Performance Group.

He said: “NICHS visited my workplace to carry out health checks.

"I had recently been feeling more tired than usual and a bit rundown, so I thought I’d take up the opportunity to have a check.

"The AF test showed I had an irregular heart rate and the NICHS team advised me to contact my GP as soon as possible.”

“I spoke with my GP the next day but when they reviewed my results they advised I needed to go straight to hospital.

"I was retested at hospital and AF showed again so I was admitted for most of that day, being put on a drip and the necessary medication.”

“After being discharged from hospital I was put on a waiting list for an AF related procedure which was carried out in December last year. I now continue to take medication for the condition.”

Mark added: “Without that health check from NICHS my AF might not have been detected until it was too late and I had suffered a stroke and I am thankful it didn’t get to that stage.”

“I wasn’t expecting to be diagnosed with AF that day, it came completely out of the blue and was a shock.

"Anyone could be affected by AF and I want to raise awareness of the condition- I didn’t know about it until my diagnosis.

“I am glad I found out about my AF when I did, and I was able to seek help and treatment.

The test was quick and easy but did a lot of good. I was treated within two months and have been able to get on with life.”

Fidelma added: “We would urge anyone who is experiencing symptoms such as heart palpitations, tiredness and being less able to exercise, breathlessness, feeling faint or lightheaded or experiencing chest pain to make an appointment to see their GP.

“Due to the increased risk of stroke associated with AF it is vital that those who have been diagnosed are on appropriate treatment. Although AF is a serious condition, Mark is a testament to the possibility of being able to continue to live normally with the right treatment plan in place.”

