​ As we age, maintaining our health becomes even more critical.

​While getting older brings many joys, it also presents unique health challenges that can be managed with proactive care.

From staying up-to-date with vaccines to scheduling annual examinations, here are some essential health maintenance checkups which can significantly improve your quality of life and help prevent serious illness during your golden years.

Vaccinations

While many of us recover from the flu, Covid or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) without any lasting issues, experiencing these infections later in life can lead to severe health complications and, in some cases, be fatal.

So, keeping up to date with vaccinations over 60 is incredibly important.

“Vaccinations are the single biggest public health intervention and are the greatest protection against many infectious illnesses – some of these are offered on a yearly basis for diseases that circulate at certain times, like flu and Covid,” says Dr Paula Cowan MRCGP, North West medical director for primary care at NHS England. “While the national vaccination booking system has now closed, those over 65, amongst others, can also still get protected by visiting a Covid-19 walk-in vaccination site or finding a pharmacy offering the flu vaccine.

“Also, a newer vaccination against respiratory syncytial virus is now being offered to pregnant people and those aged 75-79.”

NHS Health Check

This scheme is often referred to as a ‘Midlife MOT’.

“It is available to those between 40 and 74 who don’t have certain pre-existing conditions,” explains Cowan. “The quick check can tell you whether you’re at higher risk of getting certain health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease and stroke.”

The test, usually done by a nurse, takes about 20 to 30 minutes.

“They measure your height and weight, your waist, blood pressure and take bloods to check cholesterol and sugar control,” explains Cowan. “If you’re eligible, you should receive an NHS Health Check from your GP or local council every five years.

“If you believe you’re eligible but haven’t been invited, contact your GP or local council to learn about available NHS Health Check options in your area.”

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) screening

“An abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) screening is offered to men the year they turn 65,” says Cowan. “This group is at a high risk of an AAA, and as such, the test isn’t routinely offered to men under 65, women, and people who’ve already had treatment for related diseases.”

This AAA test checks if there’s swelling in the aorta.

“This is an essential blood vessel carrying blood from the heart to the tummy,” explains Cowan. “Most abdominal aortic aneurysms do not have any symptoms, so screening is the best way to find one.

“The test is quick and simple, the patient lies down and lifts up or unbuttons his top, the technician rubs a clear gel on the tummy and moves a small handheld scanner over the skin – pictures from the scanner are shown on a monitor, and the technician measures how wide the aorta is.”

AAA screenings usually take place at GP surgeries, but also sometimes happen at health centres or hospitals.

Dental exam

“Older age increases the likelihood of mouth issues, including receding gums, cavities, tooth decay and certain types of cancer,” notes Cowan. “It’s important to come forward because leaving problems untreated could make them more challenging to treat in the future, so if you’re booked in with your dentist for a check, please do attend.

“NHS dental checks allow your dentist to see if you have any dental problems and help you keep your mouth healthy. These take place in intervals, usually between three months and two years.”

Cancer screenings

The NHS currently provides three key cancer screening programs: one for cervical cancer, one for breast cancer, and one for bowel cancer.

They can help diagnose cancer or the risk of cancer earlier and improve the likelihood of successful treatment. However, to be invited to a screening, you need to be registered with a GP with an up-to-date address.

Eligibility for the NHS bowel cancer screening programme varies across the UK.

“Bowel cancer screening is offered to people in Wales and Scotland every two years between the ages of 50 and 74,” says Maxine Lenza, health information manager at Cancer Research UK. “In England it’s offered every two years to people between the ages of 54 and 74, but this is slowly being extended to people aged 50-54. In Northern Ireland it’s offered every two years to people aged 60-74.”

However, for breast and cervical cancer it is the same across the UK.