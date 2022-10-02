Actor Jamie Dornan leads the tributes to his surgeon dad Jim

Jamie Dornan at the memorial service for his dad, Jim Dornan, at St Anne's Cathedral Belfast on Sunday. Pic Darren Kidd Presseye

Professor Dornan, a obstetrician and gynecologist, died with Covid last year when he was abroad, aged 73.

Around 600 family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances of the Dr Dornan attended St Anne’s Cathedral to remember his life and accomplishments.

Due to restrictions during the pandemic, Dr Dornan’s family were unable to have a funeral in March 2021.

Guests at the cathedral were greeted by the Archdeacon of Belfast Rev Barry Forde, who led the service of remembrance with Prof Dornan’s children Jamie, Leisa and Jessica, from his late first wife Lorna.

Professor Dornan’s wife and partner in their shared passion for maternal foetal medicine, Dr Samina Dornan was also in attendance, alongside colleagues and friends, with more tuning in via live stream from across the world.

Between music from Belfast Community Gospel Choir and the tenor Paul Byrom and fiddle player Cormac Duffin, speakers included Jim Dornan’s brother-in-law Terry Stewart, a fellow surgeon.

Liesa referred to her father as her “pillar of strength and guiding hand”, and referred to epic adventures, his genius wit and “endless energy for life”.

The actor James Nesbitt was among those attending the service

Jessica also reflected on his “impulsiveness paired with generosity” and claimed it was the “honour of their lives” being the children of Jim Dornan. She urged all guests to “be more Jim” in their everyday lives.

Jamie talked of Professor Dornan’s sense of fun, interest and mischief, ability to “see and bring out the best in people”, and closeness with his seven grandchildren.

Prof Dornan had overcome leukaemia, which drove him to take on increasing involvement in roles in several Northern Ireland charities. He was a founding member of TinyLife. Donations to it can still be made online in his honour at https://www.tinylife.org.uk/donate/

Dr Dornan’s commitment to supporting parents of premature babies was acknowledged as the service drew to an end by Dr Eliz Bannon OBE, who announced the first recipient of the Professor JC Dornan Award, developed to support research or improvement projects linked with the mission and vision of TinyLife. The recipient, Dr Catherine Black, was successful with her application for a project called ‘Buttercup’ Babies: A safer and more efficient discharge process for NICU infants with complex medical problems.