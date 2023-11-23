Located on the Boucher Road, the proposed clinic will provide a focused range of medical services to complement, expand and enhance Affidea’s existing service offering in Northern Ireland

Affidea, a leading European provider of advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services and centres of excellence in cancer care and orthopaedics has announced plans to create a new medical facility in Belfast.

Located on the Boucher Road, the proposed clinic will provide a focused range of medical services to complement, expand and enhance Affidea’s existing service offering in Northern Ireland, and is projected to create up to 120 highly skilled jobs.

The proposed clinic could help to address the significant NHS waiting lists currently affecting 25% of people across Northern Ireland by providing medical services including minor injuries & illness, surgical capacity, endoscopy, and Northern Ireland’s newest modern Diagnostic Imaging facility with capacity for up to 50,000 patients per year.

Currently Affidea has 19 clinical facilities across the island of Ireland, and is a leading independent provider of diagnostic imaging and out of hospital care. Affidea currently operates three established clinical facilities in Northern Ireland – Orthoderm, Hillsborough Private Medical Clinic and Northern MRI.

Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea Ireland, said: “We are excited to bring forward our plans for a new medical facility on the Boucher Road. We have long felt that there was a gap in the Northern Irish market for a modern, patient centric, digitally advanced medical facility.

“We are hoping to bring the best of what medical services we provide in other countries, such as advanced orthopaedic procedures from our Fortius clinic in GB and the expertise of our women’s health business in Switzerland to the people of Northern Ireland.

“A key focus for Affidea is the provision of increased access to world class medical care in modern clinical environments, and we hope that the people of Northern Ireland will soon benefit from the most modern patient centric facility of its kind.”